Live
- How Sherrnavaz Jijina’s ‘Mirzapur’ character becomes part of drug cartel
- Optiemus to invest Rs 140 cr to create fleet of 5,000 drones by 2025 end
- 'Bigg Boss OTT 3’: Munisha raps Poulomi Das for her outburst, Ranvir calls Sana Makbul ‘mandbuddhi’
- Ex-J&K Minister rejoins Mehbooba Mufti's PDP
- Bihar CM directs authorities to take measures for bridge safety
- Why Isha Malviya regrets doing ‘Bigg Boss 17’: 'Encountered selfish people just using me'
- Haas sign multi-year contract with Ollie Bearman starting from 2025 season
- Put mechanisms in place to prevent market abuse, fraud: SEBI tells stock brokers
- Hyderabad Police foil BJYM’s protest march to Congress office
- Bodies of all Hathras stampede victims identified, handed over to kin By Kishor Dwivedi
Just In
Aspirin can prevent complications in pregnancy caused by flu infections: Study
Taking low-dose aspirin may treat flu-induced blood vessel inflammation, creating better blood flow to the placenta during pregnancy, according to the...
Taking low-dose aspirin may treat flu-induced blood vessel inflammation, creating better blood flow to the placenta during pregnancy, according to the world-first study conducted in mice.
Low-dose aspirin is commonly taken to prevent preeclampsia -- high blood pressure condition in pregnancy -- as it stops the body from creating chemicals that cause inflammation.
The study, led by an international team from RMIT University in Australia in collaboration with a team from Trinity College Dublin, Ireland, examined whether the treatment for preeclampsia could be applied to flu infections.
They found very promising results in animal studies -- mice treated daily with low-dose aspirin had less inflammation and improved foetal development and offspring survival.
On the contrary, foetuses and placenta from mice with influenza A were smaller than those from uninfected mice. They also found the foetuses with low blood oxygen and poor blood vessel development.
Flu infections during pregnancy can resemble preeclampsia, a pregnancy complication that causes inflammation to the aorta and blood vessels, said lead researcher Dr Stella Liong, a post-doctoral research student at RMIT University in Melbourne.
She explained: "When the vascular system gets inflamed, it leads to poor blood flow and affects the aorta's function."
"This is especially a problem during pregnancy where good blood flow to the placenta is crucial to the development of the foetus."
While the research still awaits human clinical trials, Liong said low-dose aspirin is already recognised as safe to take during pregnancy.
However, pregnant people must seek medical advice before taking new medications, the research team said.