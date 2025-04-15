Babies, kids' mattresses with brain-harming chemicals may raise health risks

A team of Candian researchers has found plasticisers called phthalates, flame retardants, and other harmful chemicals in mattresses of babies and young children who are likely to breathe and absorb these while sleeping, increasing several health risks.

Researchers from the University of Toronto said these chemicals are linked to neurological and reproductive problems, asthma, hormone disruption, and cancer.

"Sleep is vital for brain development, particularly for infants and toddlers. However, our research suggests that many mattresses contain chemicals that can harm kids’ brains,” said Miriam Diamond, Professor at the University of Toronto.

“This is a wake-up call for manufacturers and policymakers to ensure our children’s beds are safe and support healthy brain development,” she added.

The review of studies is published in the journals Environmental Science and Technology and Environmental Science and Technology Letters.

In the first study, researchers measured chemical concentrations in 25 bedrooms of children aged 6 months to 4 years. They detected concerning levels of more than two dozen phthalates, flame retardants, and UV filters in bedroom air, with the highest levels lurking around the beds.

In a companion study, researchers tested 16 newly purchased children's mattresses and confirmed that they are likely the major source of these chemicals in children’s sleeping environments.

When the researchers simulated a child's body temperature and weight on the mattresses, chemical emissions increased substantially, as much as by several times.

The phthalates and organophosphate ester flame retardants measured in this study are hormone disruptors and linked to neurological harms, including learning disorders, reduced IQ scores, behavioural problems, and impaired memory, said the researchers.

Some are also linked to childhood asthma and cancer. Several UV filters are hormone disruptors. Children are uniquely vulnerable to exposure, given that they are still developing, have hand-to-mouth behaviours, and have breathing rates ten times higher than adults.

They also have more permeable skin and three times the skin surface area relative to their body weight than adults.

Flame retardants are linked to neurological, reproductive, and hormonal harm as well as cancer, and also have no proven fire-safety benefit as used in mattresses.

The researchers call for manufacturers to be more vigilant about the chemicals in children’s mattresses through testing.

The authors recommend decluttering children’s sleeping areas by reducing the number of pillows, blankets, and toys. They also recommend washing and refreshing your child’s bedding and bed clothing frequently since this act as a protective barrier to reduce exposure.