Coalition govt brings back schemes stopped by YSRCP: Pemmasani

Visakhapatnam: Union Minister of State for Communications and Rural Development Pemmasani Chandrasekhar informed that the coalition government brought back the schemes after clearing interest on many schemes that were discontinued during the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's tenure.

Explaining key points of the budget recently introduced by the Centre along with the public representatives here on Sunday, Pemmasani Chandrasekhar alleged that more than 90 government schemes were halted during the YSRCP's regime.

Highlighting the transformative vision of the Union Budget 2026, Pemmasani Chandrasekhar defined it as a people-centric financial roadmap designed to strengthen the middle class, empower the common citizen and accelerate India’s rise as a global economic leader.

He described the Union Budget as a balanced document that supports both citizens and businesses, ensuring faster economic growth while improving daily living standards.

Highlighting strategic sectors, the Union Minister of State for Communications and Rural Development said the defence allocation has witnessed a substantial increase, with a strong push towards domestic manufacturing that will boost indigenous industries and technological capabilities.

Chandrasekhar also pointed to the rapid expansion of domestic manufacturing, particularly in electronics, noting that components once imported are now increasingly being produced in the country, underlining the ‘Make in India’ goal.

During the programme, the minister compared the current and past conditions of all sectors and explained the budget statistics and how it would leave a positive impact across the sectors.

The minister said that AP is likely to receive a higher percentage of funds through the 16th Finance Commission for the states and the states that pay a higher percentage of taxes as the Centre has taken a decision to allocate more funds to those states, he informed.

