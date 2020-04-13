Baisakhi 2020: Bollywood Celebrities Wish Their Fans Through Social Media And Urge Their Fans To Stay Safe

First of all, we wish all our readers 'A Very Happy Baisakhi'… Being the Solar New Year for Hindus, it marks the spring harvest festival for many of the North Indians.

Coming to Sikhs, Baisakhi festival commemorates the formation of Khalsa Panth of warriors under Guru Gobind Singh. This annual festival falls on 13th or 14th April every year and is celebrated in a gala manner.

Well, this year we all are locked at home due to Coronavirus, so people are celebrating this festival in their homes itself.

Our Bollywood celebrities take to their social media and wish their fans and also urge them to stay at home… We Hans India have collated all the posts especially for our readers… Have a look!

Amitabh Bachchan

T 3500 - Happy Baisakhi .. brruuuuruaahhhhh !! pic.twitter.com/I00pzSx7Tg — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 13, 2020

Ajay Devgn

Vaisakhi di vadaiyan sabko! Stay at home & celebrate with your family. Lots of love to all ♥️#HappyBaisakhi — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) April 13, 2020

Madhuri Dixit Nene

Let's celebrate this Baisakhi in a different way by staying at home and doing something special for our loved ones, bringing smiles on their faces. #HappyBaisakhi — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) April 13, 2020

Randeep Hooda

जो बोया सो काटोगे।। सबनु वैसाक्खी दी लख लख वधाइयाँ ।। #HappyBaisakhi खालसा पंथ - #बैसाखी Waheguru ji da Khalsa, Waheguru ji ki Fateh .. chadhadi kala 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/7BtwO4j2Cx — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) April 13, 2020

Neetu N Chandra

May Waheguru blesses you with growth, health and peace on this festival of harvest. Have a great Baisakhi and celebrate it with loved ones at home.#HappyBaisakhi — Neetu N Chandra (@Neetu_Chandra) April 13, 2020

Raveena Tandon

All of them have wished Happy Baisakhi and also urged their fans to stay at home amidst the Coronavirus…

Stay Safe and rule out Corona…