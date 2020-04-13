 Top
Baisakhi 2020: Bollywood Celebrities Wish Their Fans Through Social Media And Urge Their Fans To Stay Safe

First of all, we wish all our readers ‘A Very Happy Baisakhi’… Being the Solar New Year for Hindus, it marks the spring harvest festival for many of...

First of all, we wish all our readers 'A Very Happy Baisakhi'… Being the Solar New Year for Hindus, it marks the spring harvest festival for many of the North Indians.

Coming to Sikhs, Baisakhi festival commemorates the formation of Khalsa Panth of warriors under Guru Gobind Singh. This annual festival falls on 13th or 14th April every year and is celebrated in a gala manner.

Well, this year we all are locked at home due to Coronavirus, so people are celebrating this festival in their homes itself.

Our Bollywood celebrities take to their social media and wish their fans and also urge them to stay at home… We Hans India have collated all the posts especially for our readers… Have a look!

Amitabh Bachchan

Ajay Devgn

Madhuri Dixit Nene

Randeep Hooda

Neetu N Chandra

Neha Dhupia


Raveena Tandon

Baisakhi day of 1699. With the choice of disciples from five different caste-groups, he visualised an integrated class-less society. The five were christened as the First Five Khalsa Sikhs, and the five in turn christened their Guru as the sixth. Gobind Rai was now Gobind Singh ji. All caste names and surnames were dropped, & a common surname was proposed for all Indians across India; a surname that denoted a caste-less, class-less creed of men willing to sacrifice themselves for the nation and against injustice. And the swaroop he chose for the class-less people was an amalgmation of the ancient Indian thought of Rishis (as mentioned by Guru Gobind Singh in the Sarbloh Granth) and the Kshatriya tradition of Warriors, hence the Jooda, the hairs and the Talwar. The concept of Miri-Piri was coded in the dress-system of this new society envisioned by him. A group of people who were strong in Miri (Physical Strength and material possessions) and Piri (Spiritual Strength and humility) So, the five were given the temporal strength of a Rishi and the Physical responsibilities of a Kshatriya.At the same gathering of 1699, Guru Gobind Singh also founded the Khalsa Vani - "Waheguru ji ka Khalsa, Waheguru ji ki fateh". He named all his followers with the title 'Singh', meaning lion. He also founded the principles of Khalsa or the Five 'K's. This motley group of people uprooted Afghan and Mughal rule from entire North India from the Yamuna to the Khyber pass, such was the power of this vision.this was the Indian that he envisioned from the five corners of HIS nation. Guru Gobind Singh ji was a visionary par excellence. Awake India, awake to his vision. Leave those caste barriers, acquire knowledge, be strong in body and be a Khalsa in spirit. Your religion doesn't matter. Khalsa is a state of mind, not just a religion.Happy Baisakhi...

Red Chillies Entertainment

Krishna Mukherjee

Mohena Kumari

All of them have wished Happy Baisakhi and also urged their fans to stay at home amidst the Coronavirus…

Stay Safe and rule out Corona…

