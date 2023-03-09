Barbie doll invented

On March 9, 1959, Mattel's Barbie doll, created by Ruth Handler, made its public debut at the American International Toy Fair in New York.

Barbie, in full Barbara Millicent Roberts, an 11-inch- (29-cm-) tall plastic doll with the figure of an adult woman that was introduced on March 9, 1959, by Ruth Handler, who cofounded Mattel with her husband, Elliot, spearheaded the introduction of the doll.