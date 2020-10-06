Be a fashionista!

All girls love to look pretty and beautiful. The way a girl carries herself and dresses up adds a lot to her physical beauty. Right kind of fashion and make-up can make even an ordinary girl, look like a beauty queen. So we have brought various useful styling habits of some really chic women and put together all the fashion tips and tricks on how to look fashionable, especially for ultra-stylish girls.

Master the art of accessories

Accessories are an integral part of the dressing. Express your strength and beauty with just one pair of earring. Styling yourself with the right type of accessories is a big fashion statement. From chunky bracelets and bangles to the more dainty and feminine ones can marry an entire outfit. Here, the key is to ensure that you choose the right type of necklace to go with your top or dress.

Belt it up more ways

Belting up your outerwear, scarf top or classy tunic in the right way, it will accentuate your curves, make your waist appear slimmer and add refinement to the casual ensemble. Pick for an edgy and polished belt to complete the look. A suitable belt can transform a normal outfit into something chic.

Say yes to knot

Another way to define your waistline is to knot yours top at the middle. It is a creative and playful fashion to add a twist to the look. Try knotting a shirt or a top over a dress or wear it as a crop top.

Scarves

Comes a long way in all seasons like woollen, silk, satin, linen, etc. These are not always meant to be just draped around your neck or shoulders. There are a numerous number of ways in which you can tie a scarf. Some work wonders in winters, while some are best for summer and the others are perfect for fall fashion.

Love to wear bag

It's always all about what you carry and how you carry. Go for basics with an innovative spin. The trend of bags like bucket bag and boxy structured bag are big this season.

Buy pieces you can wear more than one way

The masterpiece of shopping is buying some pieces of clothes that you can wear more than one ways.

Don't mix too many prints or patterns

Playing with patterns and prints is an art in itself but don't mix too many prints and pattern. There's nothing you cannot Google, so prepare yourself and act like a pro. Because Some have a natural knack for working with prints, but some of us still need to learn them.