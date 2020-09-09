Apply lipstick like a pro

Lipstick is hard. It shouldn't be, but sometimes it is. Since we've got more important things to do than fret over lipstick, Here are a few lip tips that will ensure you never mess up your lipstick again.

Start fresh

Exfoliate lips once or twice a week or right before wearing a matte liquid lipstick, which tends to highlight any flaky patches on your lips. You can gently buff with a wet toothbrush, or if you prefer something plusher, use a lip scrub with moisturizing ingredients.

Use protection

The skin on your lips is the thinnest on your body. "Your lips are more susceptible to sun damage than any other part of your body. Lip gloss magnifies UV rays, making lips even more likely to burn. Balm up with something with at least SPF 30.

Don't be afraid of brights

Choose a bright shade based on your lips' natural color — not your skin tone. Pale lips look great in cherry red or coral. For naturally reddish lips, try a hot pink or vivid orange. For dark lips, you can have a lot of fun with deep vampy shades.

Go nude

The most flattering nude lip color is slightly brighter or deeper than your skin tone. We've done the work for you and rounded-up the best nude lipsticks according to your skin tone. If that isn't enough of a shortcut for you, you could just color-match your nipples.

Soften the edges

Careful application is good, but don't get too caught up with clinical precision. Just smudge the border of your lips slightly for a diffused effect that can give the appearance of slightly fuller more dimensional lips.