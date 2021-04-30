Beauty behaviours during Pandemic

As women look for ways to spend their time stuck at home during the pandemic, beauty routines have been a focus for some. From advancing their skincare routine to giving themselves a haircut, women have taken their beauty and personal care into their own hands.

From the personal to the professional, the role of beauty – how we express and access it – has changed since the second wave of the pandemic broke out in this country.

As the second wave of coronavirus devastates India, We are living in a time like no other, with the pandemic affecting every aspect of our lives and not least our beauty regimes.

Thanks to the 'Zoom boom,' we've also become a lot more comfortable and accepting of seeing each other wearing less make-up.

This might sound like a long, boring and stressful time, but it is also the perfect opportunity to detox, or upgrade your beauty routine to make working from home a transformative period by exploring new makeup trends and improve your skincare routine in extra time.

With limited exposure to the sun, pollution, dust and grime this is the perfect time to whip up some home remedies and concoctions for your skin even if you cannot go to parlour.

It's a great time to for yourself, to catch up with your beauty needs. We are going to share with you the herbal beauty tips which can be used for daily beauty routine while you are in Lockdown.

Make an avocado face mask

Homemade Avocado Face Masks are amongst the best natural face masks that nourish your face with non-greasy moisture and revitalize the skin. This fruit is packed with skin-friendly minerals such as iron, calcium, potassium, copper, magnesium, etc., vitamins A, E, B, and K and unsaturated fats.

Always use a ripe avocado for making face masks. To make the avocado mask cool and refreshing, keep it in your fridge for a couple of minutes before applying it.

Your skin is constantly exposed to pollutants and environmental aggressors even if you aren't going outside, indoor pollution can be up to five times more concentrated than outside. You needs to essentially protect your skin with sunscreen while at home.

Apply sunscreen

Sunscreen should be applied every day to exposed skin, and not just if you are going to be in the sun. During Lockdown, when you are going to be indoors, apply sunscreen on the areas not covered by clothing, such as the face and hands. Sunscreens can be applied under makeup. Sun protection is the principal means of preventing premature aging.

Avoid heat hair tools

Another thing that you can avoid for the next few weeks during Lockdown is using heated hair tools, such as blow dryers, curling irons ,tongs ,straighteners etc and allow the hairs to dry naturally as you have sufficient time with you. .The heat styling tools can cause breakage, damage and drying.

Moisturise your hands

We're all washing our hands much more often which leads to a lot more hand eczema cases. All that washing and hand sanitiser dries out the skin. Many people are experiencing cracked and chapped hands due to excessive washing of hands time and again as a matter of precaution or tension. If your hands are cracking, coconut oil is one of the best things you can use. You can also use the regular, original petroleum jelly if you want. You can, however, use castor oil on your face.

Have a luxury bath

You can try one of the following bath additives. Some of these can remove fatigue, while others replace oils, or relieve itching. Select one according to your needs. A bath that leaves your body soft, smooth and perfumed can make you feel really good.

Honey Bath: Add two tablespoons of honey to a bucket of bathwater. It is said to induce relaxation and leave your skin soft and moist.

Vinegar: Add two tablespoons of vinegar. This helps to relieve itching.

Eau de Cologne: Adding a few drops of cologne makes you feel cool and leaves the body fragrant.

Almond Oil: Add one tablespoon almond oil to your bath water if you have dry skin.

After drying the body, apply a moisturizing lotion, while the skin is still damp. This helps to seal in moisture. Apply the face mask and while it is drying, soak cotton wool pads in chilled rose water and apply over the eyelids. Lie down and relax for 20 minutes. Wash off the face mask.