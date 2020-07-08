Beauty Talks With Ravz: Raveena Doles Out Benefits Of 'Oatmeal Face Pack'

It's Wednesday… Raveena Tandon is back with another simple yet effective beauty tip… Today she doled out the beauty benefits of 'Oatmeal'. This natural scrubber is all known for its myriads of beauty benefits, thus Raveena came up with a simple home-made face pack and made us know how to moisturize the skin deeply with this natural ingredient adding milk and honey to it.

We Hans India have come up with the whole process of this 'Oatmeal Face Pack'… Have a look!!!

Ingredients Needed

• Oatmeal – 2 tbsp

• Raw milk – 2 tbsp

• Honey – 1 tbsp

Process

• First, you need to grind the oatmeal grains into a fine powder and then add it to a bowl. Then mix in the milk and honey and make it into a face pack consistency.

• Apply it all over your face and leave it for at least 15 minutes. Then wash off with water and pat dry with a cotton towel.

• That's it! You can automatically find the difference in your face as your skin turns clean and soft in no time…

Look into the video and know more about this amazing beauty tip…









Thanks RaveenaTandon for doling out such amazing and simple face pack!!!