Bollywood Beauties Celebrate World Lipstick Day Adding Colour To Their Pouts

World Lipstick Day: We girls and 'Lipstick' are always besties… Be it when we step out to parties or any other occasions, 'Lipstick' makes our pouts stand out and plump up our beauty…

Well, today being, 'World Lipstick Day', our dear Bollywood beauties Ananya Pandey, Sara Ali Khan and Mrunal Thakur took to their social media and mesmerized all and sundry adding colour to their pouts… Have a look!

Sara Ali Khan

This B-Town newbie is all known for her glam tales… With this video, she just stole the hearts showing how cool Maybelline lipsticks are! She picked all the pink shades and added it to her lips making then gleam… Well, through this video, she doled out that, Maybelline lipsticks are

• No Transfer

• Up To16 Hours

• Non-Sticky

She is seen eating an apple, wearing a mask, having coffee and testing the lipstick with a tissue… In all these instances, Maybelline 'Lipsticks' are non-sticky.

She also wrote, "Celebrate #WorldLipstickDay 💋 with the all new #SuperStay Pink Edition Lipsticks by @maybelline! Pick your favourite shade and go #PinkWithAttitude! Mine is- Revolutionary 💁🏻‍♀️what's yours?".

Ananya Pandey

Our dear B-Town cutie pie Ananya Pandey is seen wearing the statement red lipstick… She also challenged her buddies and fans take the 'Red And Red Again' challenge and put on the red lipstick. "Hey girls, let's have some fun with makeup cuz it's World Lipstick Day! 💄 I challenge you to put on your favorite red lipstick, take a selfie and post it using #RedAndReadyAgain and tag @lakmeindia 💋💋 Trust me, a red lipstick is just what you need today 💄💄💄"

Mrunal Thakur

This 'Super 30' actress also took the 'Red And Red Again' challenge and seen putting on the red lipstick. She also challenged her fans to take up the challenge on this special day. She wrote "Happy World Lipstick Day girls 💋! It's been a strange time and I have missed getting ready. But who needs a reason to feel 🔥

I urge you to put on your favourite red lipstick, take a selfie and post it on your feed to participate with me in the #RedAndReadyAgain challenge

...Because we don't need a reason to wear red 💋❤️ ⁠even at home. Come on challenge your girl gang too!!! Time to get #readyagain

Stand a chance to get featured on @lakmeindia's feed and win exciting products

💄 Post a picture on your feed with the hashtag #RedAndReadyAgain

💄 Tag @lakmeindia for a chance to be featured on their Instagram page

So girls, take up this challenge and let your pouts look beautiful by adding your favourite colour… 'Happy World Lipstick Day'…