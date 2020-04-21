DIY: Priyanka Chopra's Amazing Hair Pack For To Treat Scalp Issues
Our desi girl Priyanka Chopra is all known for her charming beauty
Our desi girl Priyanka Chopra is all known for her charming beauty… This girl always stays close to her fans by posting her updates on social media pages. Be it her glam tales or fashion stories, they always mesmerize all and sundry as Priyanka's sartorial picks made her look awesome.
Today this desi girl has come up with a DIY hair pack for all her fans… As it is quarantine time, you need to dust off the foreign particles from your scalp to own a healthy mane.
We Hans India has come up with the complete details of this DIY hair pack for our readers… Have a look!
Ingredients Needed
• 1 cup full-fat yoghurt
• 1 tsp honey
• 1 egg
Process
• Nothing much to do… Just take a bowl and add all the ingredients one by one and mix well. Apply it all over your hair and leave it for about 30 minutes. That' it! Wash off with tepid water and then go with shampooing and conditioner.
• This beauty tip is doled out by Priyanka's mother… Thus it is very effective and makes your scalp issues get solved in no time. Be it the scalp irritation, lice or dandruff, yoghurt and honey pull out the foreign particles and make you own a clean and clear scalp.
View this post on Instagram
A few years ago I shared some DIY beauty hacks with @voguemagazine. Seems like a good time to dust these off to try during quarantine. This is a recipe for a hair treatment that my mom taught me, and her mom taught her. Full Fat Yogurt, 1 tsp honey, 1 egg. Let it sit in your hair for 30 min and rinse with warm water. Disclaimer: while this works wonders (for me), it doesn't smell the best. You may need to shampoo twice to remove all the yogurt, and then condition as usual.
Thank You, Priyanka for doling out such amazing and easy-to-do hair pack