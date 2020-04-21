DIY: Priyanka Chopra's Amazing Hair Pack For To Treat Scalp Issues

Our desi girl Priyanka Chopra is all known for her charming beauty… This girl always stays close to her fans by posting her updates on social media pages. Be it her glam tales or fashion stories, they always mesmerize all and sundry as Priyanka's sartorial picks made her look awesome.

Today this desi girl has come up with a DIY hair pack for all her fans… As it is quarantine time, you need to dust off the foreign particles from your scalp to own a healthy mane.

We Hans India has come up with the complete details of this DIY hair pack for our readers… Have a look!

Ingredients Needed

• 1 cup full-fat yoghurt

• 1 tsp honey

• 1 egg

Process

• Nothing much to do… Just take a bowl and add all the ingredients one by one and mix well. Apply it all over your hair and leave it for about 30 minutes. That' it! Wash off with tepid water and then go with shampooing and conditioner.

• This beauty tip is doled out by Priyanka's mother… Thus it is very effective and makes your scalp issues get solved in no time. Be it the scalp irritation, lice or dandruff, yoghurt and honey pull out the foreign particles and make you own a clean and clear scalp.

Thank You, Priyanka for doling out such amazing and easy-to-do hair pack