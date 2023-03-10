Four Home Made Face Packs for instant Glow and Fairness

Fairness Face packs have significantly helped numerous people having dark skin to overcome it with few weeks. These fairness packs mostly come in varied natural forms; thus, they offer multiple benefits other than mere fairness.

You can relax at your home, and at the same time, you can pamper your skin to become fairer, thus in simple words, it is tr3eating your skin issues, while you relax.

Who does not wish to have skin as soft as a baby, yes, we are born with pure and glowing skin, which tends to lose its charm due to pollution and age. Agreed, we cannot totally reverse our aging skin, but we can make our skin and radiant, thus we can regain our lost charm, improve our complexion and keep ourselves glowing naturally.

There are numerous reasons, why we turn darker than, what we once used to be, to regain our glamour or to add some instant glow. What we have to do first, is to understand, what makes our natural complexion, a shade or two darker, the reasons can be many.

Few of the major causes for skin Darkening

1. Sun Burn: Exposure to sun, always subject us to its harmful rays that darken us and robs us of our natural radiance.

2. Melanin Coagulation: At times, Melanin Crops up at certain areas of skin in bunches and that may lead to some areas being darker than other.

3. Hormonal Changes: Often we see people undergo hormonal changes that leads to darkened skin. They may be termed as hyper-pigmentation and can be cured through Allopathic or Ayurvedic treatment.

4. Many turn dark due to ailments and the medicines they consume to treat these ailments. Most of the time such side-effects are momentary, but depending upon the medicine, one might require prolonged skin care in order to get back the original complexion.

5. Few Women may experience change in their skin tone after giving birth due to hormonal change a pregnant body goes through. These are mostly temporary in nature ad with little cure and effort can be treated back.

Milk and Honey

What you require

-Cotton Balls

-Two Tsp honey

-Two tsp milk

Directions

-Mix the equal quantity of milk and honey in a china dish and keep it in the freezer for 2 hours.

-Clean your face with your regular face wash and pat dry

Dip the cotton balls in the milk and honey solution and dab it all over your face and neck

Lie down and let this fairness facepack dry on your face for 15 to 20 minutes

Wash off with running water.

How it works, Honey, as we all know, is an excellent anti-bacterial property, the above face pack is a great complexion booster and it acts as a natural moisturizer. Milk has got cleaning as well as moisturizing properties along with benefits for the complexion. Together, they would help cast magic on your skin.

Tip: An important, while applying this face pack, do remember not to rest under an AC while you have this solution on, let it dry on your face in natural temperature.

Yoghurt and Oatmeal

What you require

-Three Tsp of oatmeal

-Two tbsp of curd or yogurt

Directions

Mix the oatmeal flakes and yoghurt in a bowl.

Then set it aside for about 10 minutes, so that the oatmeal flakes can soften, beat it again.

On a clean face, apply generous amount of this face pack, leaving the eye area

When the fairness face pack has dried on your face, sprinkle some water on it so that It dampens again.

Now work your fingers in a circular motions on your face and allow the face pack double up as scrub, this would help get rid all the dead skin cells on your face.

Wash off with a gentle facewash.

How does it work?

This facepack helps improve the complexion and helps you to have added glow, while oatmeal flakes work as a natural scrub and soothes any irritation with its anti-inflammatory properties.

Tip: Please be gentle while working your fingers in an circular motion on the face, and do remember to keep this pack away from the circle around the eyes as when dried, as fairness facepacks sometimes might cause the soft tissues to wrinkle.

Rose petal and Milk

What you require

-petals of whole rose

-Raw Milk

Directions

-Keep the rose petals soaked in milk for about 2 hours and crush it into a paste in a mortar

The beautiful pink paste can be applied on your face and neck

Keep it for 15 minutes and then wash it clean.

How it works: not only does rose does have therapeutic benefits but the sugar and natural oils in it nurture our skin and helps locks the moisture in. milk, with its million skin benefits, help add to the goodness of the rose.

Tip: Many do use dried rose petals or ground rose petals, always use fresh rose petals, homemade facepacks are organic and show better results.

Mint leaves Face Pack

-250 grams mint leaves

-A spoon full of money

A Cotton Ball

Directions

-Wash and dry the mint leaves before you put them to use.

-Crush them into a paste and squeeze out the juice and mix some honey with it

-Dip in the cotton ball and apply the juice all over your face and neck

-it will take about 15 minutes to dry, after which you can rinse it off in plain water

How it works ?

Mint leaves are amazing for the skin, not many know it though, they are excellent astringent and natural moisturizers that also sooth the skin.

Tips: Just like cucumber juice, mint leaves pack could be runny too, avoid expensive clothes and sheets.