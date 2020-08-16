Get rid of hair fall this monsoon

Let the melody of monsoon play on your mind, not it's menace on your hair. This high-on-humidity weather is the main reason behind hair fall. Hair's chemical structure makes it unusually sensitive to airborne hydrogen. In this weather, your hair absorbs hydrogen, forming bonds, and swells until the smooth cuticle erupts to make them frizzy. But, you can take care of your hair by doing some simple and small everyday things, which we otherwise ignore.

Get drenched but wash away the rain afterwards

Shampoo your hair 2-3 times a week to keep your sticky and sweaty scalp healthy and wash off the rainwater that is loaded with pollutants. Given the delicate care your hair needs during monsoons, use a mild shampoo which will help to nourish your hair and help reduce hair fall due to breakage

Dry your hair the right way.

Use a microfiber towel to dry your hair as it absorbs the water very quickly and causes minimum friction between your hair and towel to reduce hair fall

Say yes to conditioner

A rich conditioner is a must to fight the frizz that rain showers bring. Use any conditioner that helps lock in the nourishment, strengthen and protects hair against hair fall*. When applying conditioner, use a wide-tooth comb to spread it well. Remember to rinse with cold water for extra shine!

Oiling is a must

Oil your hair but massage gently to avoid breakage. Once or twice a week is good for nourishment, but doing it more often is not recommended, as your scalp is already oily due to the weather

Switch to a holistic diet

Go easy on junk food as it leads to hair thinning. Cut down on caffeine because it dehydrates and causes hair fall. Add fresh fruits, leafy vegetables, wholegrains and protein-rich foods to your plate to tackle hair fall in the rainy season. Most importantly, drink at least 8-12 glasses of water during the course of the day

Try a hair accessory

Accessorise with a scarf or headband to protect your hair from excessive moisture. It would not just cover up a bad hair day but make you look cool too.