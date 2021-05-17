Get your skin glow this lockdown

Summers can be brutal. When the temperature soars, the heat and humidity can make your active oil glands hyperactive. You eventually end up with excessive sebum around the T-zone, itchy rashes, sunburn, and premature signs of aging. This is why you need a proper skin care routine as your first line of defence. There are several home remedies that can help you save your skin. As the lockdown is announced in maximum states, people can follow these simple home remedies and make their skin glow than before. Here is the list of some home remedies to follow for a brighter skin.



Regular face wash: Cleaning your face is the most basic skin care routine that you need to follow, irrespective of the season. During summers, the climate is hot and humid. Your face tends to produce more oil in this season. So regular face wash should be a part of your daily routine to avoid skin damages.

Anti-tanning scrub: Add a teaspoon of milk to two spoons of oatmeal. Then add two tablespoons of tomato juice, some orange pulp and a few pinches of poppy seeds. Blend the mixture together so that it forms a thick density like a face-pack. Apply it all over your face and neck, leave until it dries and scrub it off while rinsing. The tomato and orange extracts will brighten your skin tone, while the milk will add glow.

Neem cure: Neem leaves are also a great ingredient. Boil a handful of neem leaves on low fire in four cups of water for one hour. Leave it overnight. Next morning, strain the water and make a paste of the leaves. The water can be used to rinse the face. Neem contains organic sulphur compounds, with versatile healing actions that are of particular benefit to the skin.