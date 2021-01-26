Hyderabad’s 1st Beauty Conference 2021

Hyderabad beauty conference 2021 India' s first ever curated, 2-days Beauty and wellness conference kicked off at Radisson blue hotel, Banjara hills Hyderabad.

The fiesta was inaugurated by Ariyana, Mahesh MD of Mahesh Academy and Lakshmi President of S Beauty Association along with Vamsikrishna director of SB innovations & Gk Wellenes Srinivas Rao.

This is one-of-a-kind beauty fiesta that, showcased the brands under one roof, along with expert speakers, live make-up and dermatological Sessions was held& modern hair styles. For skincare and make up essentials from around the world at the participated around 50brands at this extravaganza.

Some of the highlights "We have also partnered with Kathiawar who will -bring us international brands like Skin and Hair etc. Adding that one shouldn't forget to check out the live bands and pick up a cappuccino, as they shop.

The concept of Beauty conference is inspired from Beauty con LA from USA where in all reputed brands of cosmetics, skin care, personal products in particular, will be promoted during the beauty fest.

Labels from all over the world with a focus on Indian brands, visitors walk up to the make-up artists and dermatologists and hair stylists at the show who will guide you through products that suit your skin type and hair styles."