Keep your nails beautiful and shiny with kitchen ingredients

Do you dislike the way your nails look right now? If you have been trying to get a manicure done but haven't had a chance to go to the salon due to lockdown, no need to bother.

You don't really need to go through an elaborate process to keep your nails in the best of health. With just a handful of ingredients you can take care of your nails and keep them shiny while preventing common nail problems like breakage, etc. For those who have the habit of applying nail paints regularly, putting in a little extra effort to pamper your nails should be a part of your schedule.

And there's nothing quite like going the natural way when it comes to beauty. Rather than stressing about what beauty products to buy to take care of your nails, turn to your kitchen store cupboard and pick from the many natural ingredients. Here are few home remedies for making your nails beautiful and shiny.



Olive oil: Clean your nails thoroughly. Then warm a small bowl of olive oil and keep your fingers for 15 minutes. Wipe clean with a towel and repeat the process daily for best results. Using nourishing oils, such as olive oil, can help keep your nails shiny by nourishing the cuticles from deep within. Olive oil has great moisturising properties, and hence is commonly used for various beauty remedies.

vLemon juice: Mix one teaspoon of baking soda in a small bowl of water, and add one tablespoon of lemon juice into the mix. Soak your nails for about 10 minutes. Then with the help of a brush, gently scrub your nails and wash clean. You can also mix two teaspoons of sea salt in a bowl of lukewarm water, add one teaspoon lemon juice and soak your fingers for 10-15 minutes. Lemon juice acts as a great cleanser, and is also known to help get rid of discolouration.