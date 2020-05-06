Lakshmi Manchu's Age-Old 'Fenugreek Hair Pack' To Own Healthy Hair

Our lovely Lakshmi Manchu always stays close to her fans… This Tollywood 'Irendri' keeps on posting her updates on social media and makes her fans know about her whereabouts.

She even posts the videos of her little munchkin Vidya Nirvana and makes us go gaga over her. In this lockdown time, Lakshmi is happily enjoying with her family and motivating many through her posts.

Recently this Manchu clan lass has posted an amazing home-made 'Fenugreek-Hibiscus' hair pack which is doled by her grandma on her Instagram page… She also doled out the full recipe of this natural hair pack for all her fans… Have a look!

Ingredients Needed

• 1 cup of soaked fenugreek seeds

• 2 eggs (Only egg whites)

• 1 lemon

• 1 cup of curd

• ½ cup of hibiscus leaves

Process

• Nothing much to do… Just blend all these ingredients into a smooth paste as shown in the video.

• Apply this hair pack to your tresses and especially concentrate on the scalp area. Leave it for 1-2 hours and then wash off with shampoo and a conditioner.

• Pat dry your hair and witness your shiny soft tresses…

• This pack also helps in growing the hair by nurturing the roots of the scalp. Be it dandruff, scalp infections and hair fall, every hair issue will also get treated with this age-old hair mantra and stay happy with all those flowy and soft tresses!!!

Look into the video for better understanding…





Lakshmi Manchu has shown off effective age-old 'Fenugreek-Hibiscus' hair pack… This way one can rule out all the hair issues within a few days and that too naturally!!!