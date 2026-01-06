PVKK IT College gets NBA accreditation

Anantapur: PVKK Institute of Technology (PVKKIT) has achieved another significant milestone in providing quality technical education. Having already received National Board of Accreditation (NBA) recognition for its Mechanical Engineering, Electrical and Electronics Engineering, and Computer Science and Engineering departments, the college has now also obtained NBA accreditation for its Civil Engineering and Electronics and Communication Engineering departments.

With this, a total of five engineering departments at PVKK IT college now have NBA accreditation.

College Chairman Dr Kishore Palle said, “Since its inception, PVKK IT has been moving forward with the goal of providing quality education. Acquiring the NBA accreditation will further strengthen the future of our students.”