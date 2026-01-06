Trump hints at rise in tariffs on India

Washington: US President Donald Trump reportedly said on Monday that the country could increase its existing tariffs on Indian imports if New Delhi didn't help with the ‘Russian oil issue’. Trump also mentioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the address, saying he was a ‘good guy’ who knew the US President was not happy.

“India wanted to make me happy. Modi is a very good guy, and he knew I was not happy. And it was important to make me happy. We can raise tariffs on them very quickly,” Trump was heard saying in an audio as he addressed reporters. Trump was referring to India's oil trade with Russia, something that his administration has long opposed, and which was cited as a reason for doubling the tariffs on India to 50% back in August 2025.

“We could raise tariffs on India if they don't help on Russian oil issue,” the President was quoted as saying by Reuters. The President made the remarks during a briefing outlining the United States’ next steps after the capture of Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro. Oil was also a central factor in the latest strikes on the South American nation.