Natural skin tightening face masks

As we age, developing skin-related issues is natural. The skin starts becoming dry and saggy as we grow older. Skin tightening masks can be an effective solution to these skin problems. In this article, we will share a few tips and tricks to make skin tightening masks using natural ingredients.

Banana face pack

Banana not only moisturises your skin but can also protect it from free radical damage with its antioxidant properties. This can help reduce the signs of aging. Honey and olive oil are humectants and contain antioxidants that can repair damaged skin cells. Peel and mash the banana so that no lumps remain. Add honey and olive oil and mix well. Apply the paste all over your face and neck. Leave it on for 15 minutes and then rinse with lukewarm water. Rinse with cool water to close your pores. Use this mask once or twice a week.

Multani mitti face pack

Fuller's earth or Multani mitti improves the skin tone and lightens blemishes, pimples, tanning, etc. It draws excess oil from the skin and stimulates blood circulation in your face. Raw milk contains lactic acid that increases the thickness and firmness of the skin. Add enough raw milk to Multani mitti powder to get a smooth paste.

Apply this paste evenly on your face and neck. Let it dry naturally for 10-12 minutes. Rinse with water. Repeat this once every week. This face pack is not recommended for people allergic to dairy products. Substitute milk with rose water if you wish to try this remedy.

Oatmeal face mask

Oatmeal is a good absorbent. It absorbs all the impurities and dirt lodged in your skin pores. It also soothes the skin and protects it from free radical damage with its antioxidants.

Research suggests that herbal face packs prepared using gram flour, green tea, and other easily available ingredients can keep the skin nourished. Grind the oats to get a grainy powder. Add gram flour, honey, and enough rose water to make a paste. Apply this pack on your face and neck and leave it on for 10 minutes. Rinse with water. Use this pack once a week.

Castor oil face pack

It enhances collagen and elastin production, making the skin more firm, taut, soft, and smooth. Ricinoleic acid, the main component of castor oil, has anti-inflammatory properties . These properties can ease inflammation on the skin. Add either lemon juice or lavender oil to castor oil and mix well.

Massage this mixture in upward circular motions on the face and neck. Keep massaging for a few minutes. Leave it on overnight. Rinse with lukewarm water first, followed by cool water. Do this once or twice a week. This remedy is not recommended for oily and sensitive skin types.