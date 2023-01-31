Precious Metal Gold Can Help Improve Skin Health

In recent times, using gold to make skin care has been gaining much popularity. It has been used by Romans, Egyptians as well as Japanese for ages in order to manage several skin conditions.



As per ancient Egyptian beliefs, gold has got healing substance, wearing the gold mask to sleep helps enhance the beauty, the above ritual has been practised by the Egyptian queen Cleopatra as well as Nefertiti.

What is Colloidal Gold?

Colloidal Gold is a suspension of Gold nanoparticles in a fluid, usually water. Nanoparticle is a particle having a size ranging from 1 to 100 nanometers.

Studies suggest that, colloidal gold can help penetrate deeper into the skin and act as a carrier for other active ingredients. It also helps improve the efficacy of skin care products. Due to its soothing as rejuvenating properties, colloidal gold is the ideal skin care ingredient for all skin types, especially sensitive skin.

Medical studies have suggested that, gold nanoparticles can be used in the treatment of cancers and have been shown to accelerating the wound healing process.

1. Stimulates the skin cells

The ions present in gold would help in stimulating the cells, nerves as well as veins in your body. This lead to improved blood circulation. This would increase the metabolism of skin cells and secretion of the waste. Gold can help in stimulating the cells and give you healthy skin.

2. Premature aging

Dryness of skin can lead to premature aging. The use of gold can help reduce the dryness of the skin and help in increasing the metabolic rate. This would help prevent the skin from premature aging.

3. Lighten the complexion

When we recollect the history, it was rumored that, one of the beauty regimes that, cleopatra followed was the use of gold. Cleopatra used a gold mask every night in order to enhance her complexion and keep her skin youthful, glowing as well as beautiful.

4. Sun damage can be treated

Almost every one is worried about their skin getting tanned under the skin. The production of melanin or black pigment in the skin is responsible for tanning the skin when exposed to sunlight. The production of melanin in the body, can be reduced with the use of gold.

5. Elasticity can be increased

Skin tends to sag, when its elasticity decreases or is completely lost. The use of gold can reduce the breakdown of elastin and restore the elasticity of the tissues. This would further prevent the skin from sagging. Gold increases the elasticity of the skin, thus making it firm as well as toned.