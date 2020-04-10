Shruti Arjun Anand's Amazing Beauty Tips

Amidst the Corona fever, people are forgetting it is the harsh Summer season. The hot winds and sweltering weather are always enemies to our skin. So, in order to keep your skin glowing and clean in this season, one needs to follow a few essential beauty tips.

We Hans India have come up with the beauty tips shared by famous beauty blogger Shruti Arjun Anand. She doled out a few simple yet effective skincare tips through her Instagram page and here we present it for our readers… Have a look!

Beauty Hack One:

Sometimes you witness your face looking dull and glow less. So, instead of using the so-called branded creams or face packs, you can happily apply any chemical-free oil on to your face and offer a gentle massage. This way the oil penetrates into deep skin pores making your skin look glowing and clean.

Beauty Hack Two:

As we age, our skin also starts ageing… This may give you crinkles, wrinkles and our eating habits will also definitely show results on our skin. So, adding a spoon of home-made ghee or butter daily with our breakfast will definitely show the result.

3. Beauty Hack Three:

Are you suffering from scalp issues??? So, here is an amazing solution! You might have heard about the hand sanitizer and we are using it frequently due to Coronavirus, isn't it??? But have you ever heard about 'Scalp' sanitizer??? Yes! This amazing hair potion will help you keep away all the scalp issues. You need to apply it on your scalp and offer a gentle massage. That's it! Be it hair fall, scalp infections or any other hair issue, this magic potion will clear them in no time.

Have a look at the video for better understanding…

Along with the beauty hacks, Shruti also shared the branded skincare products which help you look glowing and radiant.



So, stop worrying about skin and hair problems and start following these amazing tips… Thank You, Shruti for doling out such effective tips!