The Richness of Ayurveda

Ayurveda is an ancient system that bases treatment on balancing the three doshas. Ayurvedic skin care can include facials, face masks, and herbal formulations.



Some of these remedies may help in the treatment of skin issues, like acne, eczema, dryness, redness, and rosacea. The current TAC product portfolio includes a haircare range, face wash & face serum range and a lip care range.

Shreedha Singh, co-founder of The Ayurveda Co shares, "The research on ingredients and compositions began in 2017, and in 2019, we launched our first brand, Khadi Essentials. Pan-India research was conducted with ingredients to find out what worked and what did not. This period has helped us build extremely cherishable and meaningful relationships with some of India's most significant marketplaces. The tremendous response tempted us to move beyond the beauty and wellness space and cater to a broader audience. So soon after, in 2021, we decided to launch TAC - The Ayurveda Co."

A few years ago, the corporate hustle, weather, and pollution levels in the city of Gurugram had put a reasonable amount of stress on my body. It took a physical form of rashes on the skin, diagnosed as hives (Urticaria). What started as an occasional occurrence soon developed into a chronic skin condition that was physically visible and affected my mental health.

She adds, "I visited numerous doctors and dermatologists, which yielded little return as the medicines primarily targeted suppressing the condition. The heavy dosage also contained sleep-inducing elements that made work a challenging task. In my primitive years of career, the last thing I wanted was to be not at the best of my game. Within two years, I had had enough. I come from a family that places immense faith in home remedies and treatment through natural ingredient that essentially target the root cause of an issue instead of suppressing it. After a couple of years of battling chronic hives (Urticaria), I found myself seeking a solution through Ayurveda treatment in Kochi, Kerala. It ended up being a life-altering phase."

Shreedha underwent therapy for a mere three months and started noticing drastic positive changes. Within six months, the problem had disappeared completely. After a few months of treatment, Ayurveda had given her the priceless gift of peace of mind, something that other forms of wellness therapies had utterly failed to achieve.

The transformation was a defining moment in her life something that she wanted to share with the rest of the world, which lead her to find her brands- Khadi Essentials & The Ayurveda Co.

Talking about the challenges, she said, "Focusing on outputs and expecting the returns without strengthening the input and laying a solid foundation resulted in the most significant setback. It taught me to focus on the foundation of inputs, giving them the right direction and then route my outputs accordingly. One might expect a different treatment for women altogether but being a woman with no-grey-hair is trickier. From my experience so far, I can say that people see a young woman in a leading role in the core industries differently. In a world where the decision-making positions are occupied primarily by men, it creates a buzz among the people to see a lady lead the way for a brand. Sometimes when I am making decisions for core functions, I've been suggested to double-check with my Co-founder. I believe that rather than trying to convince people to walk with you because of your position, with consistent example setting, problem-solving & decision making, one can earn that respect and place. But the journey has a lot of scope to improve."

There was a time during Pre-Covid when they had just started with the bulk orders across the nation and were flooded with delivery deadlines. It was a booming time for the brand, and then, Coronavirus hit the country. At that crucial time, they decided to take things into their hands, and with a team of 5 people, they worked from root to the end, from packaging to dispatching. They navigated through it all and are now 40+ strong."

TAC decided not to create an illusion of Ayurveda by claiming they have 'Ayurvedic ingredients' or the products come with 'goodness of Ayurveda'.

"We revere Ayurveda & we trust contemporary science, and hence our positioning is precise: Artfully Ancient & Mindfully Modern. It is right up in our name, and we are The Ayurveda Co., a balanced amalgamation of Modern Science with Ancient Ayurveda. It might sound clichéd, but as the age-old adage, the customer is the king. The perfect branding and marketing can only work so much if your product is not true to what it claims. After reaching the customer's shelf the first time, the product must work for the customer or not make it there the next time. So, for us, the customer is the king, and the product is the commander-in-chief. The battle to become the favourite is to be fought by the product itself. In the next five years, we aim to become the largest Ayurveda Business-to-Consumer brand in India," ends Shreedha.