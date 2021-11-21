You may have great intentions, you may have great ambitions, you may have many desires, but fundamentally, everything that you do in this world spells out who you are within yourself. On this planet, most of the harm, most of the pain, most of the suffering has been caused to people, to humankind, only with good intentions, not with bad intentions. The maximum slaughter and killing have happened on this planet only with good intentions.

If you look at the world, the fight is not between the good and the bad. It is always the good people who are fighting. The man, who is labeled as a terrorist in the world, thinks he is very good. The more good he thinks he is, the more horrible he becomes for us. The more good you are, the more you fight. It is not the bad people who are fighting each other. It is always good people with good intentions.

So our intentions are fine, but fundamentally, every human being first needs to work on himself because whatever you do in your ignorance, you are only harming yourself and the world around you.

The first and most fundamental responsibility for a human being is to become a joyous human being; because no matter what you are doing or what you are pursuing in your life, whether it is business, money, power, education, service, or whatever else you wish to do, you are doing it because somewhere deep inside, you know that this will bring you happiness.

Every single action that we perform is springing from an aspiration to be happy. Today we are seeking happiness so vigorously that the very life of the planet is being threatened.

In the last 100 years, with the aid of science and technology, much has been done on this planet. There are many conveniences and comforts that could never have been dreamt of 100 years ago. Despite that, it cannot be said humanity is any happier than it was 100 years ago.

So it does not matter with what intentions you do any act, still, fundamentally you are only creating what you are. If a man does not take up this project in his life—that he changes himself into a joyous human being by his nature, not because of something or somebody else—then unknowingly, with good intentions, he will cause much damage to everything around him.