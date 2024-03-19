Beyond Bubbles: Sheetal’s Artful Symphony of Soaps, Sustainability, and Global Presence with Amazon

Sheetal's tale transcends the realm of natural soaps; it's an emotional journey woven with a mother's love, the potent touch of nature, and the transformative influence of e-commerce on the heartbeat of small enterprises. It all began with a concern for her daughter's sensitive skin, leading Sheetal to explore the world of natural products. In 2013, what started as a mother's care morphed into an artful journey of crafting natural soaps. Her odyssey took a poignant turn in 2017 when Sheetal embraced the Amazon marketplace.

As we honour International Women’s Day, Sheetal’s story shows how strong and smart women entrepreneurs like her face challenges and make big differences in the business world.





A Personal Odyssey



Sheetal’s entrepreneurial journey took a significant leap when she joined the Amazon with its SMB program. This decision proved to be a turning point, expanding her reach from local markets to a global audience. Sheetal’s vision for Earthy Sapo brims with promise and possibility. Amazon's platform and customer trust helped Earthy Sapo gain a foothold in international markets and reach remote corners of India. Their foray into Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA) not only streamlined operations but also stretched their benevolent touch across seven states, reaching even the most secluded corners of India.

Earthy Sapo stands tall, not just for its exquisite natural soaps but for embodying a harmonious fusion of traditional wisdom and modern ease. They handcraft their soaps using the cold process method and classical oil preparation techniques, shunning artificial ingredients. Their commitment to sustainability extends beyond the product itself, with eco-friendly packaging and a vegan, Halal philosophy.

Local going global



Sheetal credits her family, especially her mother, for their unconditional support throughout her journey. She also finds inspiration and motivation from her customers' positive experiences with Earthy Sapo products. “Through Amazon, Earthy Sapo has not only grown nationally but also established a presence in the United States. Looking ahead, we plan to introduce new product variations and expand our reach further with Amazon FBA”, said Sheetal. Through this collaboration, we will aim to improve serviceability, drive business growth, and continue delivering natural wellness solutions to a wider audience.