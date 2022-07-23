Bharat ki Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav: Know History and Designer of our National Flag

When it comes to history of the National Flag of India, not many know about it, but it is meant to instill a feeling of pride as well as patriotism in all Indians.

Around 75 years ago, on July 22, 1947, the Constituent Assembly of India, accepted the Tricolor as the national flag. Before this, there existed no national flag for India. The National Flag of any nation symbolizes the national sentiments.

The National flag represents every religion, caste, race, region and language of the nation. The National flag of India does all these features. It is also regarded as the symbol integrity, indomitable courage and respect for India in the world.

A picture of the national flag was released some time back, when we won the Kargil war 1999, the Indian soldiers hoisted the tricolor with great pride after dusting off the Pakistan Army. There were numerous heroes of Kargil war. Among them was the name of the matyr Captain Vikram Batra.

The love of the captain Vikram Batra towards the tricolor has created a new definition for the nationalism. Now one can see pictures of the last year's Tokyo Olympics when Neeraj Chopra made history by wining the gold medal in the sport of Javelin throw.

Before independence there were about 562 princely states in India and all these princely states had varied flags.

Pingali Venkaiah

Pingali Venkaiah, had a huge contribution in designing the tricolor, which is the pride of India today. He was freedom fighter and he was born on 2nd August in the year, 1876 in the Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh.

In August 1931, Congress passed a resolution to adopt the tricolor as the national flag at its annual conference. However, the red color was from this flag and saffron was included. The saffron color is considered to be the symbol of courage, sacrifice and sacrifice. That's we find saffron, white and green stripes and there was charkha in the middle. On July 22, 1947, the constituent assembly accepted the tricolor as the national flag. But, this flag included the Ashok Chakra in place of the charkha. It was blue chakra, also known as the Dharma Charkra of the Ashoka.

The chief Minister of Andhra Pradhesh, YS JAgan Mohan Reddy felicated SEethamahalakshmi as part of the centery celebration of the national flag in the March 2021 and recently she was offered a cheque of Rs. 75 lakhs as part of the Azad ka Mahatsav celebrations.

Meaning of colors in Tirangaa

Saffron -Color of Sacrifice, it portrays the great qualities of knowledge, bravery, courage and the undying spirit of reunification.

White -Signifies purity, truth, freedom of expression and our people tolerance for each other.

Dark green color is ruled by Mercury and it portrays the profound qualities of faith and fertility, wealth and development. The above color is also color of prosperity, richness and nature. Our's is an agricultural nation and there is lot of importance for farming activities in the nation since our independence.