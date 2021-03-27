National Black Forest Cake Day 2021: Schwarzwälder Kirschtorte is a word that is perhaps beyond the reach of many people who have not studied German. It's a rich world with a rich history, but perhaps a bit too exotic to describe a treat most of us are probably familiar with.

And what a treat it is! Filled with rich layers (usually 4) of chocolate sponge cake, mortared together with a flavorful whipped cream and a delicious assortment of cherries, then frosted and topped with more of the same. That's right! The treat in question is a Black Forest Cake. And Black Forest Cake Day celebrates this most amazing and interesting treat.

A true Schwarzwälder Kirschtorte is made with the rich flavorful liquor that comes from the region for which it is named: Schwarzwälder Kirsch(wasser). In this region in the southeast of Germany grows a variety of tart cherries that lend the spirit its unique flavor and, in turn, provide a notable and local flavor to the Black Forest Cherry-Torte.

The cake itself certainly has a long, storied history, having first appeared in Schwarzwälder (The Black Forest) in 1915. Or at least that is the tale that was told by Josef Keller, until his death in 1981. Keller was the pastry chef who claimed to have invented the cake and has passed the recipe down through chefs in a cafe (Cafe Agner) that still exists today in Bad Godesberg.

Other legends date the cake back a couple of centuries before the birth of Josef Keller. The 16th century was when chocolate was first integrated into cakes and other baked goods, symbolizing a dark, mysterious ambience that the forests were famous for. Add in some tart cherries with cream, and the cake (also called a gateau) brings forth a blend of flavors that the Germans can certainly be proud of.

Whichever tale is true, what is well known is that this delectable treat was indelibly tied to Berlin by 1931, and has spread throughout the world to become a famous and recognizable treat.

Interestingly, there is actually a Swedish variation of this dish, consisting merely of layers of rich flavorful chocolate and whipped cream. Once this is completed the Schwarzwaldtårta is decorated with rich slivers or plates of chocolate and dusted with cocoa powder for a distinctive and delicious appearance. In spite of the shared name, it has no other relation to the Cherry-Torte mentioned above. But that doesn't stop us from enjoying it as well on Black Forest Cake Day!

Black Forest Cake Day combines the love of all of these beautiful things: chocolate, cake, cream, cherries, forests, and Germany. No matter what, Black Forest Cake Day is the perfect chance to indulge in this German delicacy.