 Delhi Police records Rashmika's statement in deepfake case

South Indian star Rashmika Mandanna, who stole hearts with her performances in Pushpa and Animal, became embroiled in a controversy late last year. A deepfake video featuring her likeness surfaced online, causing a stir and raising concerns about online safety and privacy.

Taking a firm stance against this misuse of technology, the Delhi Police apprehended the culprit, Imani Naveen. A self-proclaimed fan of Rashmika, Naveen employed AI software to create the deceptive video. The original footage belonged to British-Indian influencer Zara Patel, who was quick to distance herself from the manipulated clip.

In a significant development, the Delhi Police's Special Cell recently visited Mumbai to record Rashmika's statement for the case. The actress has demonstrably cooperated with the investigation, showcasing her commitment to tackling this issue.

These manipulated videos, often created with sophisticated AI technology, can be incredibly convincing and have the potential to damage a person's reputation. The swift action taken by the authorities and Rashmika's willingness to cooperate send a clear message that such actions will be met with consequences.

Beyond the controversy, the article also highlights Rashmika's impressive filmography. From her Tollywood debut in ‘Chalo’ to critically acclaimed projects like ‘Geetha Govindam’ and ‘Animal’, she has established herself as a force to be reckoned with. With upcoming films like ‘Pushpa 2,’ ‘The Girlfriend,’ ‘Rainbow,’ ‘Chava,’ and ‘Kubera,’ Rashmika's journey in the entertainment industry promises to be even more captivating.