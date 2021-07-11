Blueberry Muffin Day has been designed in order to celebrate the culinary delight that is the blueberry muffin! If you have never had a blueberry muffin before, you are seriously missing out.

A lot of people never try blueberry muffins because they're not a massive fan of blueberries. However, we don't think you need to be! There's just something different about blueberries when they are baked and served in this way.

They are so, so much better! Give it a try; you won't regret it. While muffins may not be the healthiest treat in the world, there are some health benefits that are associated with blueberries, which can make you feel a bit better for indulging on Blueberry Muffin Day.

In fact, a lot of people consider blueberries to be a superfood. This is because they can help with weight loss and healthy digestion, promoting the feeling of being full. They can also improve your mental health, protect against heart disease, assist with diabetes management, lower blood pressure, improve skin health, and help with maintaining healthy bones.

Pretty impressive, right? Who thought that something so small would be able to pack such a powerful punch of nutrients? The origin of the blueberry muffin is a tale of adaptation and culinary fortune. Once long ago there was a commonly used berry known as the bilberry, it was commonly used in all forms of baked goods throughout Europe.

