Bollywood Divas Rock Gaurav Gupta’s Breastplate Fashion Before Kiara Advani’s MET Gala 2025 Debut

Kiara Advani stunned at MET Gala 2025, but Alia Bhatt and Sonam Kapoor had already aced Gaurav Gupta’s breastplate trend
Bollywood star Kiara Advani made headlines during her first appearance at the MET Gala 2025, showcasing a unique and emotional couture ensemble by Gaurav Gupta. Celebrating the essence of motherhood, the look featured a gold sculpted breastplate with two hearts connected by an umbilical cord — a symbolic nod to her pregnancy. Kiara's dramatic white cape paid homage to André Leon Talley’s iconic 2010 Met Gala outfit, striking a balance between vulnerability and strength.
Gaurav Gupta described the look, titled Bravehearts, as a tribute to legacy and identity, inspired by the theme celebrating Black fashion and dandyism. With her growing baby bump and bold fashion statement, Kiara’s debut was not just glamorous — it was deeply personal and symbolic.
Sonam Kapoor’s Parisian Statement
Earlier in 2025, Sonam Kapoor turned heads at Gaurav Gupta’s Haute Couture show in Paris with a bold, avant-garde look titled Across the Flame. Drawing inspiration from Gupta and his partner Navkirat Sodhi’s recovery from a fire accident, the outfit symbolized rebirth and healing.
Sonam wore a metallic gold breastplate paired with a black tulle tutu and sculpted satin waist detail, breaking away from Gupta’s usual form-fitting designs. Her look, styled by Rhea Kapoor and Sanya Kapoor, was completed with a trompe l’oeil ear cuff and dazzling solitaires — merging vintage ballet with modern couture.
Alia Bhatt’s Runway Revelation
At the L’Oréal Paris - Le Défilé 2024 show, Alia Bhatt made a powerful runway debut in a silver breastplate ensemble by Gaurav Gupta. The metallic piece featured a swan’s head morphing into a serpent’s body, exemplifying Gupta's artistic signature.
Styled by Priyanka Kapadia, Alia paired the armour-like top with black velvet sharara pants from the designer's Arunodaya collection. Her loose waves, silver eye makeup, and statement earrings created a graceful yet edgy finish, making her one of the most talked-about faces at the show.
A Fashion Evolution in Armour
Designer Gaurav Gupta first introduced the breastplate couture concept in his Spring-Summer 2024 show, Aarohanam. Since then, it has evolved into a signature design element, seen on global runways and red carpets. Each look — from Alia's silver armor to Sonam’s golden ode and Kiara’s maternal symbolism — tells a unique story of strength, transformation, and identity.