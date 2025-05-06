Bollywood Divas Rock Gaurav Gupta’s Breastplate Fashion Before Kiara Advani’s MET Gala 2025 Debut

Bollywood star Kiara Advani made headlines during her first appearance at the MET Gala 2025, showcasing a unique and emotional couture ensemble by Gaurav Gupta. Celebrating the essence of motherhood, the look featured a gold sculpted breastplate with two hearts connected by an umbilical cord — a symbolic nod to her pregnancy. Kiara's dramatic white cape paid homage to André Leon Talley’s iconic 2010 Met Gala outfit, striking a balance between vulnerability and strength.

Gaurav Gupta described the look, titled Bravehearts, as a tribute to legacy and identity, inspired by the theme celebrating Black fashion and dandyism. With her growing baby bump and bold fashion statement, Kiara’s debut was not just glamorous — it was deeply personal and symbolic.

Sonam Kapoor’s Parisian Statement

Earlier in 2025, Sonam Kapoor turned heads at Gaurav Gupta’s Haute Couture show in Paris with a bold, avant-garde look titled Across the Flame. Drawing inspiration from Gupta and his partner Navkirat Sodhi’s recovery from a fire accident, the outfit symbolized rebirth and healing.

Sonam wore a metallic gold breastplate paired with a black tulle tutu and sculpted satin waist detail, breaking away from Gupta’s usual form-fitting designs. Her look, styled by Rhea Kapoor and Sanya Kapoor, was completed with a trompe l’oeil ear cuff and dazzling solitaires — merging vintage ballet with modern couture.

Alia Bhatt’s Runway Revelation

At the L’Oréal Paris - Le Défilé 2024 show, Alia Bhatt made a powerful runway debut in a silver breastplate ensemble by Gaurav Gupta. The metallic piece featured a swan’s head morphing into a serpent’s body, exemplifying Gupta's artistic signature.

Styled by Priyanka Kapadia, Alia paired the armour-like top with black velvet sharara pants from the designer's Arunodaya collection. Her loose waves, silver eye makeup, and statement earrings created a graceful yet edgy finish, making her one of the most talked-about faces at the show.

A Fashion Evolution in Armour

Designer Gaurav Gupta first introduced the breastplate couture concept in his Spring-Summer 2024 show, Aarohanam. Since then, it has evolved into a signature design element, seen on global runways and red carpets. Each look — from Alia's silver armor to Sonam’s golden ode and Kiara’s maternal symbolism — tells a unique story of strength, transformation, and identity.