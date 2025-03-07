Breaking Barriers & Glass Ceilings Through Entrepreneurship

In a household filled with doctors and academics, pursuing medicine seemed the predetermined path. However, life revealed a different calling. What began as concern for family health – wanting better quality chocolate instead of unhealthy compounds – sparked a journey that would break through multiple glass ceilings in a male-dominated industry.

After years as a corporate soft skills trainer at GE, the venture into entrepreneurship began, studying at prestigious institutions like Ecole Ducasse in France before launching Zuci in February 2020 – just as the pandemic struck. Like many women entrepreneurs, there was skepticism about ambitions, limited access to capital networks, and the challenge of balancing business leadership with family responsibilities. Yet these obstacles became stepping stones rather than barriers.

In just five remarkable years, this persistence transformed into a meaningful boulangerie and culinary ecosystem: Zuci Chocolates with its award-winning artisanal creations, the 200-seat Bougainvillea Restaurant bringing diverse global cuisines to Hyderabad, and now 100 Folds Culinary Guild – pioneering professional culinary education in South India. Today, leading a team of over 120 while maintaining family priorities has taught that shattering the glass ceiling isn't about mimicking traditional leadership models, but redefining them. The soft skills once taught – communication, assertiveness, emotional intelligence – became the foundation for building ventures recognized with the "World's Best Emerging Brand 2023" award. To women facing barriers: the very perspective that society sometimes undervalues is your strength. With determination and continuous learning, challenges transform into opportunities, creating not just businesses but a legacy that inspires generations. Happy Women's Day 2025 and pledge for a meaningful and impactful change !