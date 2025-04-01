Live
- Golfer Arjun Bhati to get National Youth Award for raising funds by selling trophies during pandemic
- MP: ‘CM Rise’ schools renamed as ‘Sandipani Vidyalayas’
- CV sales: Tata Motors decline 3 pc, Ashok Leyland and Eicher see growth
- Reliance's Anant Ambani Begins Padyatra to Dwarkadhish Temple
- Brown Sugar vs. White Sugar: Which One is Healthier?
- Public Outcry Over Mobile Network Disruptions Caused by Prison Jammer in Mangaluru
- USTR submits annual report on global tariffs to President Trump
- Arjun Rampal set to Ignite Hyderabad’s Nightlife at One Night Only
- ICC Women’s WC Qualifier plays a huge role for countries like Bangladesh and Ireland, says Sana Mir
- Punjab Pastor Convicted of Rape, Sentenced to Life in Mohali Court
Brown Sugar vs. White Sugar: Which One is Healthier?
Brown sugar contains molasses and trace minerals, while white sugar is purer. Both should be consumed in moderation to prevent health risks.
Choosing between brown and white sugar can be challenging, especially when considering health benefits. Both originate from sugarcane, but they undergo different processing methods, leading to variations in colour, texture, and nutrient content.
Nutritional Comparison
Brown sugar retains molasses, giving it a darker colour and a slightly higher mineral content. It contains small amounts of calcium, iron, and potassium. In contrast, white sugar is more refined, consisting mainly of sucrose and lacking additional nutrients. However, the nutritional difference between the two is minimal.
Health Considerations
Regardless of the type, excessive sugar consumption can lead to weight gain, blood sugar spikes, and an increased risk of conditions like diabetes and heart disease. Moderation is key to maintaining overall well-being.
Which One Should You Choose?
Brown Sugar: Offers a richer taste and contains trace minerals, making it a slightly better option for those seeking extra nutrients.
White Sugar: Preferred in baking due to its neutral sweetness and refined texture.
The Healthiest Approach
Rather than focusing on which sugar is better, reducing overall sugar intake is more important. Opting for natural sweeteners like honey, jaggery, or fruits is a healthier choice for long-term wellness.