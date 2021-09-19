People who have a sweet tooth are sure to love Butterscotch Pudding Day, which is held each year on September 19th. Made from the basic ingredients of brown sugar and butter, butterscotch recipes sometimes also include molasses (also known as treacle), this treat is now well-known and loved all over the world. Although it is a cousin to caramel, Butterscotch has some unique flavor differences.

Invented back in 1817, Butterscotch candy was served to members of the Royal Family in England as a decadent dessert. It is believed to have been created by a man named Samuel Parkinson in Yorkshire, Doncaster. Although nobody knows the exact origins, records show that a recipe for the candy that inspired this dessert was published in a newspaper in 1848.