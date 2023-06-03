Live
- Bengaluru: 200 units of free electricity, Gruha Lakshmi schemes from July
- Rs 13.69 cr farm equipment given to 160 farmers’ groups in Tirupati
- Bengaluru: Rs 2,000 notes are in use for buying gold
- Visakhapatnam : 5-day Ayurveda workshop concludes
- Visakhapatnam: 100-bed hospital launched as a part of G20 Summit Series
- Tumakuru: Huge rush for admission in Siddaganga Mutt school
- Vizianagaram: Supporting farmers is govt’s aim says Botcha Satyanarayana
- Visakhapatnam: BJP MP G V L Narasimha Rao urges disclosure of Special Investigation Team reports
- Visakhapatnam: Visakha Institute of Medical Sciences collects organs first time from a braindead person
- Ongole: SP Malika Garg assures to resolve grievances of police
Cancer Survivor’s Day
Highlights
Cancer Survivor Day was established to recognize and celebrate those who have battled cancer and won, and to help bring hope to those still battling this terrible disease.
So who is considered a cancer survivor? The National Cancer Survivors Day Foundation defines a survivor as anyone living with a history of cancer – from the moment of diagnosis through the remainder of life.
While the numbers above sound terrible, there is more hope than they imply, in the US alone, there are 14.5 million people who have beat or are living with cancer and 32 million around the world. The numbers reflect great success, and the survival rate gets higher with every passing year.
