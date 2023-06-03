Cancer Survivor’s Day

Cancer Survivor Day was established to recognize and celebrate those who have battled cancer and won, and to help bring hope to those still battling this terrible disease.

So who is considered a cancer survivor? The National Cancer Survivors Day Foundation defines a survivor as anyone living with a history of cancer – from the moment of diagnosis through the remainder of life.

While the numbers above sound terrible, there is more hope than they imply, in the US alone, there are 14.5 million people who have beat or are living with cancer and 32 million around the world. The numbers reflect great success, and the survival rate gets higher with every passing year.

