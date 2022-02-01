Stop groaning! Car insurance day is a real day of celebration! For many thinking about or talking about their car insurance is rather like punishment rather than a party! We are here to prove you that If you take a little time out once a year to look at your policy you can happily forget about it the rest of the year. You would like that, wouldn't you? Let's take a moment to jump into the joy of insurance…stop laughing, come on!



Head over to where you have your policy tucked safely away, or pull it up on your digital device. Check the dates on it to make sure that you are still covered. How to tell? Look at the term dates on the front page. Still covered? Great! Car insurance has been around almost as long as cars themselves. You would think that if there was a day set aside for it that you would have heard more about it. Think about it, does that sound like the insurance industry to you? Of course, you had to stumble upon the information, find an obscure reference to it! Does the insurance industry ever call you up to update you on anything?

Car insurance day has been set aside for you to pull your documents out and review them. Make sure they are up to date and full of all the coverage that you need. You can take some time today to shop around and get new quotes. Your circumstances may have changed through the year so what you are paying now may not be the best price you can get.