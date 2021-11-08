Caring for your newborn rewarding, fulfilling experience

The birth of a child is an occasion of great joy, it's a magical moment particularly for first time parents and at the same time it can be daunting and exhausting. Parents are barraged with well-intended information and advice that can often lead to confusion and indecision.



What parents need to keep in mind is that babies are more resilient than what we give them credit for and with the right mentorship and guidance, caring for your infant can be that much more manageable. It's important that the right information is made available to all parents at every stratum of society. Below are a few tips to be kept in mind when caring for your newborn.

Feeding regime and schedule

Babies should be fed as per their demand, watch for feeding cues such as rooting, sucking fingers and fisting, crying is generally the last stage. Typically, newborns need to be fed every 2 to 3 hours and gradually as the baby grows, it can be stretched to every 3 to 4 hours. A newborn that is fed frequently gains in weight and grows healthy and strong. If feasible, breast feeding is a better option than bottle feeding as crucial antibodies from the mother are passed on to the infant, boosting the baby's immunity, especially in time of sickness.

As the infant grows the frequency of feeding will need to be adjusted according to the length of each feeding. Ideally babies need to be burped after every feed, burping helps to eliminate the swallowed air, and inadequate burping can result in milk reflux or colicky pain. At times nursing mothers may need to encourage their baby to latch on to her breast correctly. If you are having trouble consult a doctor or lactation consultant.

Sleep cycle and posture

Spine posture i.e., sleeping on the back is the best posture for a baby to sleep. Babies should always sleep on a flat, firm surface, in an environment that is free from smoke. Sleeping on the back minimizes the risk of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS), Research suggests that babies that are breastfed and put to sleep on their backs have lower risk of SIDS. Keep your baby in a crib, with you in your room while sleeping, but never on your bed. An infant can get suffocated in gaps between the mattress, bed frames or head boards. Newborns typically sleep between 18 to 20 hours a day, with their sleep broken every hour or two. It is advisable for mothers to sleep or rest during the same time as their babies are sleeping as new parents are often severely sleep deprived. At around 3 to 4 months of age as their brain matures, babies develop circadian rhythm and this is the best time to start a sleep pattern that is convenient to mothers.

Bathing and cleanliness

Avoid bathing newborns until the umbilical cord stump falls off. Until then spot cleaning and a gentle sponge is more than adequate. Once the umbilical cord stump falls off, babies can be started on proper oil massage and bath. Bathing your baby every alternate day is recommended until they become mobile. Bathing a baby too frequently can lead to dry itchy skin, eczema or rashes. After a bath consider applying baby moisturizer or baby oil to prevent dry skin. Before starting a bath ensure that you have everything necessary within reach to avoid leaving your baby unattended even for a second. Hold your baby firmly as soapy bodies are slippery, take special care to support the head and neck and always check the water temperature to ensure that it is not too hot or too cold.

Bonding with your child

Rocking your baby to sleep or stroking their backs can establish a special bond between mother and child. Parents can practice rooming-in with their babies, allowing mothers and babies to sleep in the same room. To further bond with your child, Kangaroo mother care, for premature and low birth weight babies can be practiced for term babies as well. Over a period of time, parents learn to understand their child's needs, wants and schedules.

Watch for signs of illness

Parents need to be vigilant and learn to know and understand when their babies are in distress. Watch for yellow or bluish discoloration of the skin, hurried or noisy breathing, excessive or uncontrollable crying, a change in feeding patterns, bleeding, fever vomiting and loose stools. Consult your doctor and never self-medicate if you notice any signs of illness in your child.

Taking care of a newborn is rewarding and fulfilling and with the right support and advice it need not be as harrowing as it is made out to be.

(The author is, Consultant, Paediatrics & Neonatology,

Specialist Hospital)