Celebrate Lohiri 2022 with Smokeless Bonfire: Find Tips, how to do it

Each year, on 13th January, Lohri is celebrated, it is also called Maghi, a popular winter folk festival, wherein the people gear up in order to lit bonfire, while around singing folk songs, and popping sesame seeds, popcorn and rewaris.

This Is a harvest festival in India, this festival holds special significance among the farmer and they tend to thank the almighty for a bountiful harvest of crops and forth on the occasion. It is also believed that, this festival marks the passing of winter solstice.

Bonfire is definitely major part of celebrating the Lohri, which arrives in the chilling January winter month, due to bonfire, most of them would have uncomfortable experience of getting smoke blown into the eyes.

This festival is not only hazardous to the health but also to the environment. The process of lighting a fire has science involved in it. To build smokeless fire, one has to break down the element of a fire.

Avoid carbon fuel

When there is not enough oxygen to burn the fuel, smoke tends to form. Smoke may also occur, because of material which have water, carbon, ash and other organic compounds. The solution to use better fuel, that not wet or contains only carbon. Examples include dry wood or charcoal.

Avoid too much fuel

Smokeless fire takes lesser time to get going and they burn for longer period. Hence do not keep adding fuel to the fire as it would elongate the process of lighting the fire.

Do not burn debris or water intensive elements.

Avoid throwing too much groundnuts, gajak or popcorns to the fire, while whirling aound. There could be water intensive elements which could trigger smoke to the bonfire.

Ethanol firepit

If you are a person, who is looking our for more environment-friendly smokeless fire options, then an ethanol fire pit is definitely a best choice to opt for. Ethanol is an environmentally friendly biofuel. It does not produce irritating odour like some other chemical products in order to burn fire.

Allow airflow

Anthracite hard coal and coke are also type of fuel, which can be used for smokeless fires. While building a fire pit, one has to make sure to leave the front of the fire open to enable the oxygen to get into the fire circle. One should use dry grass as the base and light it. You can also add smaller pieces of dry wood or smokeless fuel of your choice.

Indeed, there is nothing like relaxing in the front of an outdoor fire pit. As to whether you are celebrating Lohri or wish to enjoy a peaceful evening in this chilling winter, weather, a bonefire is guaranteed to enhance your experience.