Celebrate Your Birthday with FREE ticket to Wonderla Parks!

Wonderla Holidays Ltd, India’s largest amusement park chain is celebrating the monsoon with more exciting offers. Wonderla has announced a special deal for its valuable visitors. People celebrating their birthdays can avail a “Free Park Entry ticket” to Wonderla by booking tickets online either before or after 5 days of your birthday. This offer is applicable to across all three parks of Wonderla- Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Kochi.



Guest can embrace the thrill of Wonderla's exhilarating rides and attractions on their birthday and be delighted by additional perks! Along with dedicated special birthday zone at the park for cake cutting ceremonies and celebrations with loved ones will be even more memorable when celebrated at Wonderla parks.

To book your birthday offer tickets in advance, visit :

That’s not it, since the monsoons are here, Wonderla is the place to be for an incredible rain-soaked adventure! Experience the joy of the open-air rain dance, grooving to the beats of the Dhol/DJ on weekends. Monsoon celebrations includes food fest that will delight your taste buds with delectable treats and unwind in the warm water pools available at both Bengaluru and Hyderabad parks.

To add even more excitement to your weekdays, Wonderla introduced the Wednesday Offer with a flat 25% discount exclusively to online ticket purchases for Wednesdays. This offer is valid until 23rd Aug.

To take advantage of the Wednesday Offer, visit https://www.wonderla.com/offers/save-25-on-wednesdays-at-wonderla-parks.html and book your tickets now!

Commenting on the initiative, Mr. Arun Chittilapilly, Managing Director, Wonderla Holidays Ltd said "Discover the magic of Wonderla with our thrilling trifecta of offers! Celebrate your birthday in style with a FREE ticket, sway to the monsoon beats with open-air rain dance, and make Wednesdays unforgettable with a 25% discount. Don't miss this chance to create cherished memories at Wonderla!"

Wonderla encourages visitors to book their entry tickets in advance through their online portal https://bookings.wonderla.com/. For further information call on:

Bengaluru: +91 80372 30333, +91 80350 73966

Hyderabad: 0841 4676333, +91 91000 63636