Live
- ‘Mr. Celebrity’ review: A thrilling debut of Paruchuri Sudarshan
- BMW Group India posts best-ever luxury car sales with 10 pc growth in Jan-Sep
- Mental Health Matters: How to Set Effective Social Media Boundaries
- Committed to make India's defence industry export-oriented: Rajnath Singh
- Builders Association of India Donates Over Rs.1 Crore to CM Relief Fund for Flood Victims
- YouTuber Harsha Sai Faces Another Complaint Over Alleged Online Harassment
- Iran summons German, Austrian envoys in tit-for-tat move
- Hezbollah says 17 Israeli soldiers killed in border clashes
- CM Siddaramaiah to meet Congress high command in Oct end to discuss MUDA case
- When PM Modi fulfilled last wishes of freedom fighter Shyamji Krishna Varma, 56 years after Independence
Just In
Celebrating Bathukamma: Traditional Recipes for Each Day of Festival
Discover the vibrant Bathukamma Festival celebrated in Telangana, marking the arrival of autumn and the harvest season.
Bathukamma is a traditional festival that has been celebrated in Telangana for a long time. It marks the arrival of autumn and the harvest season.
During the festival, each day is dedicated to a special Bathukamma. People prepare unique dishes and make offerings to celebrate and show their respect.
Day 1: Engili Puvvula Bathukamma
Celebrated on: Pethara Amasa (Mahalaya Amavasya)
On this day, people make offerings with sesame seeds and rice flour for good luck and health.
Sesame Podi (Nuvvula Podi)
Ingredients:
- 1 cup sesame seeds
- 1 cup sugar
Method:
1. Dry roast the sesame seeds in a pan on low heat until they turn golden brown.
2. Grind the sesame seeds into a fine powder.
3. Mix the sesame powder with sugar until it is well combined.
This sweet treat is often given to the goddess and shared with family and friends.
Day 2: Atukula Bathukamma
Celebrated on:’ First day of Ashwayuja Masam
This day marks the start of Navaratri. People usually offer a mix of beaten rice and jaggery for the celebration. It’s the time for family and friends to come together and enjoy traditional food.
Atukulu Bellam
Ingredients:
- 1 cup thick atukulu (beaten rice)
- 2/3 cup grated jaggery
- 1 tbsp ghee
- 4-5 cashew nuts
- 2 green cardamom
Method:
1. Rinse the atukulu under running water and let them drain.
2. Crush the cardamom seeds roughly.
3. In a pan, heat the ghee and fry the cashews until they turn golden yellow.
4. Add the grated jaggery to the pan and stir until it melts into syrup.
5. Mix the cardamom with the soaked atukulu, making sure everything is well coated.
Chappidi Pappu:
Ingredients:
- 1/2 cup toor dal
- 2 garlic cloves
- 1/2 tsp red chili powder
- 1/2 tsp turmeric
- Salt to taste
- Method:
1. Put the toor dal, water, garlic, and spices in a pressure cooker and cook until they turn soft.
2. Mash the dal into a smooth paste and add more water for the desired consistency.
3. Prepare popu or tadka by frying mustard seeds, cumin, and curry leaves in oil, then mix it with the dal.
Day 3: Muddhapappu Bathukamma
Celebrated on: Second day of Ashwayuja Masam
On the second day of Ashwayuja Masam (Preethi Vidiya), people offer Muddhapappu (dal), paalu (milk), or bellam (jaggery) as special food for Muddhapappu Bathukamma.
Muddapappu
Ingredients
- 1 cup Kandi Pappu (Toor dal)
- 2 cups water
- 2 stems Karvepaaku (Curry leaves)
- 1 teaspoon Jeelakarra (Cumin seeds)
- 1 tablespoon oil
- 1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder
- Salt to taste
- Method:
1. Wash the Toor dal very well.
2. Crush the cumin seeds and keep them aside.
3. Take a pressure cooker, and add the Toor dal, water, crushed cumin seeds, curry leaves, oil, and turmeric powder.
4. Close the cooker and cook for 15 minutes on low heat.
5. When it's done, add salt to taste.
Day 4: Nanbiyyam Bathukamma
Celebrated on: Third day of Navaratri
Delicious Bellam Paramannam is prepared on this day with wet rice, milk, and jaggery. This tasty dish helps create a festive atmosphere.
Bellam Paramannam
Ingredients:
- 1 cup Sona Masuri rice
- 2 cups milk + 2 cups water
- 2 cups jaggery + 1 cup water
- 1/2 cup cashews and golden raisins
- 1/4 cup ghee
- 4 cardamom pods
Method:
1. Cook the rice in milk and water until it turns soft.
2. In another pot, melt the jaggery in water until it becomes syrup.
3. Mix the cooked rice with the jaggery syrup and let it cook together for a few minutes.
4. In a small pan, heat ghee and fry the cashews and raisins until they turn golden. Then, mix them into the rice with some cardamom powder.
Day 5: Atla Bathukamma
Celebrated on: Fourth day of Navaratri
On this day, people make different rice flour dishes as offerings.
Biyyam Pindi Attu (Rice Flour Pancakes)
Ingredients:
- 1 cup rice flour
- 4 tbsp yogurt
- 1/2 cup sooji (semolina)
- 1 onion, finely chopped
- 2 green chillies, chopped
- Salt to taste
Method:
1. Mix all the ingredients in a bowl to make a thick batter. Add water if you need to make it right.
2. Heat a frying pan with a little oil. Pour the batter into the pan, making it thick like a pancake.
3. Cook until the top is set, then flip it to cook the other side. Serve with chutney.
Day 6: Aligina Bathukamma
Celebrated on: Fifth day of Navaratri
This day is unique as no specific Naivedyam is prepared; instead, women gather to play Bathukamma and celebrate the festival together.
Day 7: Vepakayala Bathukamma
Celebrated on: Sixth day of Navaratri
On the seventh day of Ashwayuja Masam, food offerings are made in the form of rice flour shaped like the fruits of the neem tree and deep-fried.
Sakinalu (made in the shape of neem fruit)
Ingredients:
- 2 cups rice flour
- Salt (to taste)
- Water (as needed)
- Oil (for deep frying)
Method:
1. In a bowl, mix rice flour and salt.
2. Gradually add water to form a soft dough.
3. Shape the dough into small neem fruit shapes.
4. Heat oil in a deep pan for frying.
5. Deep-fry the shaped dough until golden brown.
Day 8: Vennamuddhala Bathukamma
Celebrated on: Seventh day of Navaratri
This day is celebrated with delicious treats made from butter, sesame, and jaggery. The sweet and nutty flavors bring everyone together.
Venna Muddalu
Ingredients:
- 1 kg rice flour
- 1/4 kg jaggery
- 200 g butter
- 2 cups oil
- 3 tsp cardamom powder
Method:
1. In a bowl, mix rice flour and melted butter to make a dough.
2. Roll small balls and deep-fry them in hot oil until they are golden brown.
3. Make a jaggery syrup and coat the fried balls in it. Then, sprinkle with cardamom powder.
Day 9: Saddhula Bathukamma
Celebrated on: Final day of Bathukamma festival
On this day, people prepare large Bathukammas and immerse them in water. This marks the end of the festival.
Malleda Laddu
Ingredients:
- 1 cup wheat flour
- 1/2 cup jaggery
- 1/4 tsp cardamom powder
- Ghee for frying
Method:
1. Prepare a dough from the wheat flour and let it rest for 15 minutes.
2. Roll into thicker chapatis, then grind into coarse powder.
3. Mix the powder with jaggery and cardamom to form ladoos, rolling them in poppy seeds for garnish.
Tamarind Pulihora (Chintapandu Pulihora)
Ingredients:
- 2 cups cooked rice
- Lemon-sized tamarind (soaked)
- Red and green chilies
- Groundnuts and cashews
Method:
1. Squeeze the soaked tamarind to extract the juice. Cook the juice with spices until it becomes thick.
2. Gently mix it with the cooled rice to avoid breaking the grains.
3. Fry groundnuts and cashews in oil and add them to the rice mixture.
Perugannam Saddi (Curd Rice)
Ingredients:
- 3/4 cup rice
- 500 ml fresh curd
- Spices for seasoning
Method:
1. Cook the rice and let it cool a bit.
2. Mix in fresh yogurt, salt, and some spices.
3. Serve it as a refreshing dish.
A few others also prepare another special dish named Bassava Garjanam.
Here’s how it is prepared:
Ingredients:
- ½ cup moong dal
- Water (as needed)
- ½ cup wheat flour
- 1 cup milk
- 1 cup sugar
- 8 cashew nuts
- 2 teaspoons ghee
- 1 teaspoon slivered almonds
Method:
1.Soak moong dal in water for 30 minutes.
2.Mix wheat flour with water to make a soft dough and shape into small balls.
3.Boil water in a pan, add moong dal and dough balls, and cook until almost done.
4.Add milk, sugar, cashew nuts, and ghee. Mix well and cook for 5 more minutes.
5.Transfer to a bowl and garnish with slivered almonds.
The Bathukamma festival is a time for everyone to celebrate. During this festival, people prepare special foods that are a big part of Telangana's culture. These traditional recipes help everyone celebrate together with family and friends.