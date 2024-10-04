Celebrating Bathukamma: Traditional Recipes for Each Day of Festival

Bathukamma is a traditional festival that has been celebrated in Telangana for a long time. It marks the arrival of autumn and the harvest season.

During the festival, each day is dedicated to a special Bathukamma. People prepare unique dishes and make offerings to celebrate and show their respect.



Day 1: Engili Puvvula Bathukamma



Celebrated on: Pethara Amasa (Mahalaya Amavasya)



On this day, people make offerings with sesame seeds and rice flour for good luck and health.



Sesame Podi (Nuvvula Podi)



Ingredients:



1 cup sesame seeds

1 cup sugar

Method:



1. Dry roast the sesame seeds in a pan on low heat until they turn golden brown.

2. Grind the sesame seeds into a fine powder.

3. Mix the sesame powder with sugar until it is well combined.

This sweet treat is often given to the goddess and shared with family and friends.



Day 2: Atukula Bathukamma

Celebrated on:’ First day of Ashwayuja Masam



This day marks the start of Navaratri. People usually offer a mix of beaten rice and jaggery for the celebration. It’s the time for family and friends to come together and enjoy traditional food.



Atukulu Bellam



Ingredients:



1 cup thick atukulu (beaten rice)

2/3 cup grated jaggery

1 tbsp ghee

4-5 cashew nuts

2 green cardamom

Method:



1. Rinse the atukulu under running water and let them drain.



2. Crush the cardamom seeds roughly.

3. In a pan, heat the ghee and fry the cashews until they turn golden yellow.

4. Add the grated jaggery to the pan and stir until it melts into syrup.

5. Mix the cardamom with the soaked atukulu, making sure everything is well coated.

Chappidi Pappu:



Ingredients:



1/2 cup toor dal

2 garlic cloves

1/2 tsp red chili powder

1/2 tsp turmeric

Salt to taste

Method:



1. Put the toor dal, water, garlic, and spices in a pressure cooker and cook until they turn soft.



2. Mash the dal into a smooth paste and add more water for the desired consistency.

3. Prepare popu or tadka by frying mustard seeds, cumin, and curry leaves in oil, then mix it with the dal.

Day 3: Muddhapappu Bathukamma



Celebrated on: Second day of Ashwayuja Masam



On the second day of Ashwayuja Masam (Preethi Vidiya), people offer Muddhapappu (dal), paalu (milk), or bellam (jaggery) as special food for Muddhapappu Bathukamma.



Muddapappu



Ingredients



1 cup Kandi Pappu (Toor dal)



2 cups water

2 stems Karvepaaku (Curry leaves)

1 teaspoon Jeelakarra (Cumin seeds)

1 tablespoon oil

1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder

Salt to taste

Method:



1. Wash the Toor dal very well.



2. Crush the cumin seeds and keep them aside.

3. Take a pressure cooker, and add the Toor dal, water, crushed cumin seeds, curry leaves, oil, and turmeric powder.

4. Close the cooker and cook for 15 minutes on low heat.

5. When it's done, add salt to taste.

Day 4: Nanbiyyam Bathukamma



Celebrated on: Third day of Navaratri



Delicious Bellam Paramannam is prepared on this day with wet rice, milk, and jaggery. This tasty dish helps create a festive atmosphere.

Bellam Paramannam



Ingredients:



1 cup Sona Masuri rice



2 cups milk + 2 cups water

2 cups jaggery + 1 cup water

1/2 cup cashews and golden raisins

1/4 cup ghee

4 cardamom pods

Method:



1. Cook the rice in milk and water until it turns soft.



2. In another pot, melt the jaggery in water until it becomes syrup.

3. Mix the cooked rice with the jaggery syrup and let it cook together for a few minutes.

4. In a small pan, heat ghee and fry the cashews and raisins until they turn golden. Then, mix them into the rice with some cardamom powder.

Day 5: Atla Bathukamma



Celebrated on: Fourth day of Navaratri



On this day, people make different rice flour dishes as offerings.



Biyyam Pindi Attu (Rice Flour Pancakes)



Ingredients:



1 cup rice flour



4 tbsp yogurt

1/2 cup sooji (semolina)

1 onion, finely chopped

2 green chillies, chopped

Salt to taste

Method:



1. Mix all the ingredients in a bowl to make a thick batter. Add water if you need to make it right.



2. Heat a frying pan with a little oil. Pour the batter into the pan, making it thick like a pancake.

3. Cook until the top is set, then flip it to cook the other side. Serve with chutney.

Day 6: Aligina Bathukamma



Celebrated on: Fifth day of Navaratri



This day is unique as no specific Naivedyam is prepared; instead, women gather to play Bathukamma and celebrate the festival together.



Day 7: Vepakayala Bathukamma

Celebrated on: Sixth day of Navaratri



On the seventh day of Ashwayuja Masam, food offerings are made in the form of rice flour shaped like the fruits of the neem tree and deep-fried.



Sakinalu (made in the shape of neem fruit)



Ingredients:



2 cups rice flour

Salt (to taste)

Water (as needed)

Oil (for deep frying)

Method:



1. In a bowl, mix rice flour and salt.

2. Gradually add water to form a soft dough.

3. Shape the dough into small neem fruit shapes.

4. Heat oil in a deep pan for frying.

5. Deep-fry the shaped dough until golden brown.

Day 8: Vennamuddhala Bathukamma



Celebrated on: Seventh day of Navaratri



This day is celebrated with delicious treats made from butter, sesame, and jaggery. The sweet and nutty flavors bring everyone together.



Venna Muddalu



Ingredients:



1 kg rice flour

1/4 kg jaggery

200 g butter

2 cups oil

3 tsp cardamom powder

Method:



1. In a bowl, mix rice flour and melted butter to make a dough.



2. Roll small balls and deep-fry them in hot oil until they are golden brown.

3. Make a jaggery syrup and coat the fried balls in it. Then, sprinkle with cardamom powder.

Day 9: Saddhula Bathukamma



Celebrated on: Final day of Bathukamma festival



On this day, people prepare large Bathukammas and immerse them in water. This marks the end of the festival.



Malleda Laddu



Ingredients:



1 cup wheat flour

1/2 cup jaggery

1/4 tsp cardamom powder

Ghee for frying

Method:



1. Prepare a dough from the wheat flour and let it rest for 15 minutes.



2. Roll into thicker chapatis, then grind into coarse powder.

3. Mix the powder with jaggery and cardamom to form ladoos, rolling them in poppy seeds for garnish.

Tamarind Pulihora (Chintapandu Pulihora)



Ingredients:



2 cups cooked rice



Lemon-sized tamarind (soaked)

Red and green chilies

Groundnuts and cashews

Method:



1. Squeeze the soaked tamarind to extract the juice. Cook the juice with spices until it becomes thick.



2. Gently mix it with the cooled rice to avoid breaking the grains.

3. Fry groundnuts and cashews in oil and add them to the rice mixture.

Perugannam Saddi (Curd Rice)



Ingredients:



3/4 cup rice



500 ml fresh curd

Spices for seasoning

Method:



1. Cook the rice and let it cool a bit.



2. Mix in fresh yogurt, salt, and some spices.

3. Serve it as a refreshing dish.

A few others also prepare another special dish named Bassava Garjanam.



Here’s how it is prepared:



Ingredients:

½ cup moong dal

Water (as needed)

½ cup wheat flour

1 cup milk

1 cup sugar

8 cashew nuts

2 teaspoons ghee

1 teaspoon slivered almonds

Method:

1.Soak moong dal in water for 30 minutes.

2.Mix wheat flour with water to make a soft dough and shape into small balls.

3.Boil water in a pan, add moong dal and dough balls, and cook until almost done.

4.Add milk, sugar, cashew nuts, and ghee. Mix well and cook for 5 more minutes.

5.Transfer to a bowl and garnish with slivered almonds.

The Bathukamma festival is a time for everyone to celebrate. During this festival, people prepare special foods that are a big part of Telangana's culture. These traditional recipes help everyone celebrate together with family and friends.

