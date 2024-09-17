Chandra Grahan 2024: Will the September Lunar Eclipse Be Visible in India? Date, Timings, Significance, and More

In 2024, skywatchers will witness a captivating Super Harvest Moon lunar eclipse. As the Moon nears its closest point to Earth, it will pass through Earth’s shadow, giving it a deep reddish hue known as a "Blood Moon." Though this is a partial lunar eclipse, with about 8.4% of the Moon’s surface shadowed, it’s sure to be a memorable sight. The Super Harvest Moon, appearing larger and brighter, will add to the charm. Here are all the key details on visibility, timings, and how to witness this rare celestial phenomenon.

Where Can the Lunar Eclipse Be Seen?

The partial lunar eclipse will be visible in areas where the Moon is above the horizon during the event. These regions include parts of North America, South America, Antarctica, Africa, Europe, Western Asia, and southwestern Russia.

Visibility of the Lunar Eclipse in India

Unfortunately for Indian skywatchers, the September Chandra Grahan will not be visible in India. The Moon will remain below the horizon throughout the entire eclipse, making it impossible to observe from this region. Nevertheless, the event holds great significance due to its religious and cultural importance.

Lunar Eclipse 2024 Timings

The partial lunar eclipse is scheduled to occur on September 18, 2024, with the following key phases (Indian Standard Time):

Penumbral eclipse starts: 6:11 AM

Partial eclipse begins: 7:42 AM

Maximum eclipse: 8:14 AM

Partial eclipse ends: 8:45 AM

Penumbral eclipse ends: 10:17 AM

The entire event will last approximately 4 hours and 6 minutes.

How to Watch the Lunar Eclipse

For those able to view the lunar eclipse, no special equipment is required—just step outside and gaze up at the Moon. For a more detailed view of the lunar surface and its reddish hue, binoculars or telescopes can enhance the experience.

Since the eclipse won’t be visible from India, enthusiasts can still enjoy the event by watching live streams. Several platforms, including NASA and the European Space Agency (ESA), will provide real-time coverage and expert commentary to ensure that everyone can witness the event online.

Religious and Astrological Significance of Lunar Eclipse 2024

In Hindu traditions, lunar eclipses are often viewed as inauspicious events. Despite the eclipse not being visible in India, many people will observe traditional rituals and precautions. This Chandra Grahan coincides with Bhadrapada Purnima and the start of Pitru Paksha, adding deeper spiritual and religious significance to the occasion.

While India will miss out on direct views of this celestial event, the partial lunar eclipse of September 2024 is still a fascinating spectacle to follow. With live streams available globally, you won’t miss the opportunity to experience this remarkable Super Harvest Moon eclipse, even from afar.