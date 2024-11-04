Chhath Puja 2024: Dates, Significance, and Key Sunrise and Sunset Timings

Chhath Puja 2024: Celebrating the Festival Dedicated to the Sun God

Chhath Puja is a cherished Hindu festival observed annually, dedicated to Lord Surya (Sun God) and his sister, Chhathi Maiya, representing Devi Prakriti’s sixth form. This four-day festival is particularly popular in the Indian states of Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, and West Bengal. It is celebrated on the sixth day of the lunar month of Kartika in the Hindu calendar, generally occurring six days after Diwali. Here’s everything you need to know about the dates, significance, rituals, and timings for Chhath Puja 2024.

Chhath Puja 2024 Calendar and Key Dates

According to the Hindu Panchang, Chhath Puja in 2024 will be celebrated over four days as follows:

• Nahay Khay: November 5

• Lohanda and Kharna: November 6

• Chhath Puja or Sandhya Arghya: November 7

• Usha Arghya or Parana Day: November 8

Day-by-Day Significance of Chhath Puja

Day 1: Nahay Khay

The first day, Nahay Khay, marks the beginning of Chhath Puja. Women observing the Chhath fast eat only one meal on this day. Devotees take a sacred bath to cleanse themselves, preparing for the strict fasts and rituals ahead.

Day 2: Lohanda and Kharna

The second day, known as Lohanda or Kharna, is marked by an intense fast called nirjala vrat, in which devotees abstain from consuming even water from sunrise to sunset. After sunset, the fast is broken, and offerings are made to the Sun God in gratitude.

Day 3: Chhath Puja or Sandhya Arghya

On the third day, known as Sandhya Arghya, devotees offer Arghya to the setting sun. This offering is the highlight of the festival, and the fast continues through the night, symbolizing dedication and gratitude to the Sun God.

Day 4: Usha Arghya or Parana Day

The final day of Chhath Puja is Usha Arghya or Parana Day, dedicated to offering Arghya to the rising sun. After these offerings, devotees conclude their 36-hour fast, marking the end of the festival.

Chhath Puja 2024: Sunrise and Sunset Timings

Here are the sunrise and sunset timings for each day of Chhath Puja 2024:

Day Sunrise Time Sunset Time

Nahay Khay 6:36 am 5:33 pm

Lohanda/Kharna 6:37 am 5:32 pm

Sandhya Arghya 6:38 am 5:32 pm

Usha Arghya 6:38 am 5:31 pm

Chhath Puja 2024: Key Puja Timings

• Shashthi Tithi Begins: November 7, 2024, at 12:41 am

• Shashthi Tithi Ends: November 8, 2024, at 12:34 am

• Chhath Puja Arghya Timing: 6:38 am to 5:32 pm

Celebrating Chhath Puja with Family and Traditions

Chhath Puja is a time of community celebration, family gatherings, and festive rituals. People come together to:

• Prepare and enjoy traditional foods

• Decorate their surroundings in a festive atmosphere

• Participate in cultural traditions and rituals that honour the Sun God

This festival symbolizes gratitude, faith, and reverence toward nature and the cosmic forces.