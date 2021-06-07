Vanilla is considered the most popular flavour of ice cream, but ever since the Italians froze hot chocolate in 1692, chocolate has been a close contender. The celebratory day itself was likely started by an ice cream manufacturer to encourage greater sales of the delightful dessert, but the question remains whether there was really any need to encourage people to eat more chocolate ice cream.



Chocolate ice cream is made by combining the cocoa powder with eggs, cream, vanilla, and sugar. The recipe is then frozen, and the more adventurous celebrant could consider making their own ice cream-based dessert in order to celebrate Chocolate Ice Cream Day, or simply open the freezer and grab any tub that is close to hand.

But what is it exactly about chocolate ice cream that we should be celebrating?

The US is the third-highest producer and consumer of the cold stuff in the world. Whilst the good old chocolate flavor may have been pipped to the post by vanilla, it is not any less worthy of being celebrated with its own day every year and is still in the top 5 rated ice cream flavors!

So, if you need a reason other than the fact that chocolate ice cream even exists, you have come to the right place! Well, if that is the case be prepared to eat your words or rather, ice cream! A firm favorite in America and of course, the rest of the world, ice cream is not just for those who are going through a breakup.