Collecting Experiences

Accomplished photographer Kandukuri Ramesh Babu hosts a photo exhibition 'Kashi' at his Samanyashastram Gallery until November 30.

A pilgrimage is a journey a person takes in order to search for new or expanded meaning of self, others, nature, or a higher good. It can lead to a personal transformation, after which the pilgrim returns to their daily life. And Kashi or Varanasi has been a melting pot with spiritually inclined Indians seeking a higher purpose and gather experiences lasting a lifetime.









Capturing his experiences Ramesh Babu created the master pieces of photography. He says, "I am fortunate to have visited the city and here I humbly exhibit about 70 images during these pandemic times of COVID- 19 to give solace our souls and look beyond. I am glad to share that this is the fourth anniversary show of our gallery."







