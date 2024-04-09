Congress seats may improve but ‘Abhi Delhi Dur Hai’

Congress party formation day 22nd November 1969, birth star Bharani 1st charan. Zodiac sign Aries. Ascendant Sagittarius. Lagna tells about party’s longevity and how long this party will continue. Lagna lord Jupiter occupied 11th house. Hence, Lagna will have very good strength. Due to this reason for the last 55 years, this party is in existence. Second and third Lord Saturn occupied in neecha Banga position. Saturn and Mars will have Parivartana yoga.

Due to this reason, party has seen many ups and downs. Fifth house occupied by eighth Lord moon and Saturn . Even then, Mars and Saturn aspecting each other. Sixth and 11th Lord Venus occupied 11th house and aspects fifth house. Congress party found itself surrounded by so many scams due to this reason in the last 55 years. While some leaders got arreseted by CBI, others like Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi were assassinated.

From 10.05.2010 to 10.05.2028 party running, Rahu major period. Rahu occupied third house from Lagna. In navamsa chart, Rahu is in exaltated position. From 29.11.2021 to 29.11.2024, this party running Rahu major period by Venus sub- period. For dhanur Lagna, Venus is sixth and 11th lord, functionally malefic planet.

Saturn and moon aspecting Jupiter and Venus.

From moon sign, 18th January 2023 to 28.03.2025 Saturn is in 11th house. Rahu and Jupiter are in unfavourable position. From April 2024 to 10th June 2024, Mars is in 12th house along with Rahu. Hence, for the coming Parliamentary elections, congress party will improve the seats but they will not form the government at centre. The ensuing general elections could witness some violence.