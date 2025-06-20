Continental Hospitals Marks World Blood Donor Day with Vital Blood Drive

Continental Hospitals, Gachibowli, celebrated World Blood Donor Day 2025 by organising a three-day in-house blood donation drive, witnessing participation from over 100 donors.

The hospital also launched a large-scale awareness campaign targeting corporate offices and residential areas, stressing the importance of regular blood donation. Dr. Guru N Reddy, Founder & Chairman, emphasised that one unit of blood can save three lives.

Notable donor Kavitha Muthyala, Zonal Manager & Commissioner, TGIIC, led by example. Many hospital staff joined the initiative, highlighting Continental Hospitals’ commitment to saving lives and promoting voluntary blood donation.