Continental Hospitals Marks World Blood Donor Day with Vital Blood Drive

Continental Hospitals Marks World Blood Donor Day with Vital Blood Drive
Continental Hospitals, Gachibowli, celebrated World Blood Donor Day 2025 by organising a three-day in-house blood donation drive, witnessing participation from over 100 donors.

The hospital also launched a large-scale awareness campaign targeting corporate offices and residential areas, stressing the importance of regular blood donation. Dr. Guru N Reddy, Founder & Chairman, emphasised that one unit of blood can save three lives.

Notable donor Kavitha Muthyala, Zonal Manager & Commissioner, TGIIC, led by example. Many hospital staff joined the initiative, highlighting Continental Hospitals’ commitment to saving lives and promoting voluntary blood donation.

