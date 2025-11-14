Coriander Going Bad Too Soon? Here’s How To Keep It Fresh For Days

Coriander is one of the most widely used herbs in Indian kitchens. Whether it is sprinkled over curries, added to salads, or blended into chutneys, this aromatic green instantly lifts the colour, taste, and freshness of a dish. Despite its everyday use and easy availability, one common challenge persists—keeping it fresh. The delicate herb tends to wilt, darken, or turn mushy within a short time, especially when stored carelessly.

If your coriander often turns black even inside the refrigerator, a few simple habits can be all it takes to extend its shelf life.

One of the most effective ways to preserve coriander is to prepare it properly as soon as you bring it home. Start by gently trimming the leaves with scissors and removing any damaged parts. Give the bunch a quick rinse to eliminate dust and impurities. Once cleaned, wrap the leaves loosely in a soft cloth. This method helps maintain the herb’s natural moisture balance, keeping it fresh and crisp for several days instead of just a few hours.

Another useful trick is to add a tiny amount of vinegar to the water in which you store the coriander. Vinegar naturally slows bacterial growth, allowing the leaves to retain their colour and flavour for a longer period.

For those who don’t have access to a freezer, simple kitchen paper can work wonders. After washing, make sure the coriander is completely dry—this step is crucial. Excess moisture accelerates spoilage. Once dry, wrap the bunch in paper and store it in an airtight container. The paper absorbs leftover moisture, helping the leaves stay bright green and preventing them from turning slimy.

If long-term storage is your priority, freezing is the best option. Wrap the cleaned and dried coriander in a cloth and place it in the freezer to stop spoilage. Alternatively, you can also pack it in a resealable plastic bag before freezing. This locks in the freshness and ensures you always have coriander ready for garnishing or cooking, even weeks later.

There is also a practical method for keeping coriander handy on busy days: wash and dry the leaves thoroughly, remove the roots, and soak the leaves briefly to refresh them. Once drained, chop the coriander finely and store it in an airtight box. This pre-prepped coriander stays usable for an impressively long time and makes daily cooking more convenient.

For those who prefer freshness straight from the source, growing coriander at home is an effortless option. Even a small pot on a balcony or windowsill can give you a steady supply throughout the year.

With a little care and a few smart techniques, coriander can remain fresh, green, and flavourful for days—saving both effort and waste in the kitchen.