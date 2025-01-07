Couture Runway Week Season 7 Presents: Walk for Nation Pride – A Celebration of Heritage and Elegance

Couture Runway Week Season 7 is proud to unveil "Walk for Nation's Pride," a heartfelt tribute to India's rich cultural heritage and the exceptional artistry of its weavers. Conceptualized by visionary entrepreneur Sanjay Mittal, this extraordinary showcase honours the timeless craftsmanship that lies at the heart of the nation, blending tradition with innovation to redefine fashion.

At the forefront of this celebration is Eco Threads, a designer label renowned for its handcrafted handloom creations. The collection features the famed Baluchari and Swarnachari sarees of Bishnupur, West Bengal, exquisitely crafted with motifs inspired by the Mughal Era, Ramayana, and Mahabharata. Each saree is a masterpiece adorned with intricate gold and silver zari work, showcasing the unparalleled dedication and skill of Bengal’s weavers.

Sanjay Mittal, distinguished entrepreneur and owner of Kailash Silver Leaves, takes center stage as a showstopper. Renowned for his exemplary leadership as President of the Delhi Chandi Warq Association, Mittal has redefined industry standards, seamlessly blending tradition with innovation. His expertise in pure gold and silver warq adds an opulent touch to this celebration of India’s weaving heritage.

Aarti Tiwari, Managing Director of CRW, a visionary leader in the fashion and textile industry. Under her guidance, Couture Runway Week has emerged as a champion for sustainability and a platform for emerging designers. Her presence highlights the alignment of fashion with cultural pride and ethical responsibility.

The event reinforces Couture Runway Week's commitment to sustainability and the empowerment of artisans, emphasizing the preservation of India's weaving heritage.

Aarti Tiwari remarked, “Sanjay Mittal’s visionary concept reminds us of our responsibility to preserve our traditions. Fashion is not just art; it’s a force for positive change. Together, we can empower our nation through innovation and purpose.”