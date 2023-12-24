Cycling had lost out to automobiles, but not the cycling expeditions

One of the best methods and means to explore the beauty of this great country, India, is cycling, though cycling to school, college and office as we had seen in old black and white movies is obsolete and alien to many cities of India. But of late cycling expeditions have become quite popular either in small groups or through cycling clubs.

One of the cycling groups was passing through the Deccan plateau, The Nawabi Tehzeeb Hyderabad on 20th of December 2023 in their journey from Kashmir to Kanya Kumari, the K2K expedition. The group consisted of 4 members, Dr Sanjay Katti, aged 67 Monish Chakraborty, aged 52 of Pune, a septuagenarian couple Vishav Dhiman aged 70 and Kamaljeet Singh Dhiman, aged 74, from Dehra Doon. The squad started from Srinagar’s Lal Chowk, with the Tricolour fluttering in the air, on 27th November, covering a distance of 2515 kilometers and travelled through the vast expanse of the country and touched the NH 44 in Hyderabad. They were given a rousing welcome at Kompally on arrival by the members of The Hyderabad Cyclists Group led by Ravinder Nandanoori, the founder, who is himself a great cycling enthusiast who made 3, K2K expeditions, a hat trick, by any cyclist so far. All the four expeditionists were felicitated by 79, year-old veteran swimmer, runner and cyclist Shri. Marri Laxman Reddy, Chairman, MLR Group of Institutions.

‘The beauty and the grandeur of the country side can be enjoyed by passing through passes, zigzag roads, sometimes rough, and cycling through high altitude passes. Peddling through small streams of water and the sparkling water splashing on to your face is an inexplicable pleasure and luxury. Crossing numerous bridges and quaint villages and paths, and the warm smiles of simple village folk is a priceless experience’, said Vishav Dhiman. And the beauty of hills and the greenery around while cycling through is heavenly. Being so close to nature is the blessing of the Divine, and one of the best ways to experience the cultural beauty of this vast country, echoed the group unilaterally. The landscapes and the warmth of the people, as the group passed through tiny hamlets, felt that perhaps cycling is the best way to understand the beauty of our country. This is a great opportunity to integrate and reduce the divide between the regions of the country. You fall short of words when you see the hospitality of the natives for the cyclists. The food that was offered to them as they cycled through South of India was delicious. The voyagers felt that ‘Atithi Devo Bhava’, saying truly reflects the ethos, heritage and warm hospitality of the people of Incredible India in its true sense.

Cyclists when on expeditions ride extensively, often through remote areas, dirty paths and unfriendly terrain. The biker needs to be self- supporting. You need to load yourself with food, spares, tools and camping equipment. But the foursome felt that they never needed to think of anything as the locals took good care of them at every step. The cultural and religious barriers were flung away and they were offered the best of comforts needed for the stay. At some places they were surrounded by women and children and they bombarded them with intelligent questions and clicked selfies, with the members enjoying the celebrity status, which they richly deserved. Cycling the K2K route seemed a herculean task, but they were all, ready to push their limits. While moving from North to South they experienced different, uncomfortable climatic belts. Sometimes they felt out of their comfort zone but their resilience and their physical and mental stamina outwitted them. They remembered CHARAIVETI from Aitareya Upanishad, which means keep moving, keep walking to attain a higher self. The uphill journey required a bit of mental stamina and physical strength to defeat exhaustion. Downhill required a lot of skill to balance yourself lest you might tumble down. Your mind and body need to be balanced and controlled. This is the philosophy of life too. While being on expedition the crew members could clearly see the impact of Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan. There were clean ‘pay and use’ toilets on the high ways. Open defecation and urination has drastically come down. People understood the importance of swachhata. While moving through, the group fell in love with the grandeur of the entire stretch and hoped it would be the same till they reached Kanya Kumari. Vishav Dhiman strongly believes that women can venture into new interests at any stage of their life and it would not take too long to learn the skills and techniques. You would enjoy every inch you cycled, something you would very fondly and excitedly remember in the years to come. She strongly believes that age is just a number, that signifies how long a person has lived on this earth. It does not define what you have achieved and what you can still accomplish. One can achieve anything at any age. The groups next adventure will be to cycle to an exotic foreign location and cycle the Golden Quadrangle that covers major metropolitan cities and major highways along with the Hyderabad Cyclists Group, whose main aim is to make Hyderabad, the Cycling Capital of India.

The group, with pleasant memories of Hyderabad was flagged off in the wee hours of 21st December, 2023, from Charminar, the Hyderabadi’s Pride, and are on their onward journey, to celebrate the New Year on the shores of Kanya Kumari. Life is like riding a bicycle. In-order to keep your balance you have to keep moving. Four wheels move the body, two wheels move the soul. Bi-cycling is a big part of the future. It has to be. There is something wrong with a society that drives a car to work out in a gym. Cycling is just like any worship place you attend, but few understand.