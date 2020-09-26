Daughters Day 2020: Who Said What On The Girl Child

A daughter is one of the most cherished child in the family because she not only is a prized possession for her parents but also she goes on to light up another family. The girl who is so used to a certain environment, lifestyle and upbringing in her parent's place fearlessly moves on to stay in a totally foreign environment with her husband's family and makes the necessary adjustments to make that her home.

September 27 is Daughters Day and here's a look at some of the best quotes on daughters made by well-known personalities

Let's begin with the person who's making waves in the American political scene. Yes, Kamala Harris, with roots in India is now bidding for the prestigious Vice-President's post. Talking about daughters Kamala Harris had said: What's important for my daughter to know is that... if you are fortunate to have the opportunity, it is your duty to make sure other people have those opportunities as well" "

Another daughter who made her parents proud is undoubtedly Malala Yousufzai and her father was all praise for the fight his daughter put up for the rights of the girl in a patriarchal and conservative set up. Ziauddin Yousafzai, father of Malala stated: When a father begins a journey into feminism, believing in the worth of his daughters, he can change his whole family's future."

And he says when people ask him what he did for his daughter and he replies "Í didn't clip her wings."

Talking about women leaders in our own country reminds me of Sushma Swaraj. She had once said: "As a woman and an elected Member of Parliament, it has been my firm conviction that there is a shortcut to real social change -empowering the girl child."

American Poet Maya Angelou's quotes are world-famous but guess what she told her daughter? She said, You may not control all the events that happen to you, but you can decide not to be reduced by them.

Former American President had once said, I've got two daughters and I want to make sure that they have the same opportunities that anybody's sons have.

Now, for the another best quote which was given by Canadian singer Leonard Cohen. He says I don't really understand that process called reincarnation but if there is such a thing I'd like to come back as my daughter's dog.

Isn't that wonderful? Value your daughters and make them feel special. Happy Daughters Day 2020.