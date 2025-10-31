Live
Delhi High Court bars Ravi Mohan’s ‘Bro Code’ title over trademark dispute
Tamil actor Ravi Mohan’s upcoming film Bro Code has run into legal trouble after the Delhi High Court issued an order restraining the film’s production house from using the title. The court stated that the name Bro Code is a registered trademark owned by Indospirit Beverages, a well-known alcohol brand.
The bench, led by Justice Tejas Karia, observed that using the title without authorization could harm Indospirit Beverages’ reputation and mislead consumers.
The court noted, “A prima facie case is made by the Plaintiff that the Plaintiff’s mark has been used identically in the Defendant’s film title without authorization, amounting to infringement and likely to create confusion among consumers.”
Indospirit Beverages argued that the film’s title would exploit the goodwill and trust it built over years. The production house, Ravi Mohan Studios, defended itself by stating that the beverage company’s trademark registration does not extend to “Class 41” under the Trade Marks Act, 1999, which pertains to entertainment and media.
The court, however, upheld the brand’s claim, ordering the studio to refrain from using Bro Code in any form — directly or indirectly — until further notice.
Directed by Karthik Yogi, the film stars Ravi Mohan alongside SJ Suryah, Arjun Ashokan, Upendra, Gouri Priya, Shraddha Srinath, Malavika Manoj, and Aishwarya Raj. Bro Code was originally slated for release in 2026, but this legal hurdle may delay its production.